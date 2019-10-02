Lights Out with David Spade
October 28, 2019 - Liza Treyger, Kevin Nealon & Dean Delray
Season 1 E 44 • 10/28/2019
Liza Treyger, Kevin Nealon and Dean Delray discuss Ben Affleck's online dating profile and a cringeworthy update of the alphabet song, and Spade recalls his fraternity days.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E34October 2, 2019 - Maya Rudolph & Martin Short
Spade dishes on Kanye West's accidental album release, and Maya Rudolph and Martin Short discuss helicopter parents and a vendor accused of scamming football fans.
10/02/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E35October 3, 2019 - Deon Cole, Todd Glass & Cristela Alonzo
Deon Cole, Todd Glass and Cristela Alonzo discuss Robert De Niro's legal woes and a viral subway opera singer, and Spade adds sound effects to Liz Carey's street interviews.
10/03/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E36October 7, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry & Chris Franjola
Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry and Chris Franjola discuss "Joker," Justin Bieber's feud with PETA and a trend of celebrities giving out their phone numbers on social media.
10/07/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E37October 8, 2019 - Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho & Brett Gelman
Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho and Brett Gelman discuss Instagram's latest update and Kylie Jenner's $3 million car, and Bobby Miyamoto performs.
10/08/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E38October 9, 2019 - Leighton Meester, Taran Killam & Brad Garrett
Leighton Meester, Taran Killam and Brad Garrett of "Single Parents" discuss Drake's feud with his dad and a bridesmaid-for-hire service, and Spade's mom critiques the show.
10/09/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E39October 10, 2019 - Ron Funches, Adam Devine & Alexandra Shipp
"Jexi" stars Ron Funches, Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp discuss a "Sesame Street" addiction storyline and Uber's pet-friendly service, and Spade goes to an Eagles concert.
10/10/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E40October 14, 2019 - Brad Williams, Eleanor Kerrigan & Adam Ray
Brad Williams, Eleanor Kerrigan and Adam Ray discuss Taylor Swift's alleged L.A. Kings jinx, deadmau5 tries out for house DJ, and Spade sets out to be the next James Bond.
10/14/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E41October 15, 2019 - Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher, Lara Beitz & Heather Dubrow
Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher and Lara Beitz discuss Zoe Kravitz's role as Catwoman and RuPaul's no-selfie rule, and "Real Housewives" star Heather Dubrow tries stand-up.
10/15/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E42October 16, 2019 - Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings & Diplo
Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings and Diplo discuss Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut and Kourtney Kardashian's alleged robbery, and Tim Dillon answers questions from viewers.
10/16/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E43October 17, 2019 - Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum & Dusty Slay
Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum and Dusty Slay discuss Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming wedding, a major cheese theft incident in California and the rise of baby raves.
10/17/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E45October 29, 2019 - Christina P., Jon Lovitz & Benji Aflalo
Christina P., Jon Lovitz and Benji Aflalo discuss Kanye West's upcoming tour, Spade chats with a young Chris Farley fan, and Charlotte McKinney makes her stand-up debut.
10/29/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E46October 30, 2019 - Louie Anderson, Joey Diaz & Sarah Tiana
Louie Anderson, Joey Diaz and Sarah Tiana discuss Facebook's ban on sexualized emojis and the University of Oxford's applause policy, and Spade explains internet slang to his mom.
10/30/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E47October 31, 2019 - Tony Hale, Fortune Feimster & Josh Wolf
Spade riffs on Kim Kardashian's Halloween plans, and Tony Hale, Fortune Feimster and Josh Wolf discuss an MLB fan's $13 million losing bet and Kanye West's Instagram plight.
10/31/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E48November 4, 2019 - Celeste Barber & The Sklar Brothers
Celeste Barber and the Sklar Brothers discuss Kanye West's pricey brunch and a shake-up at McDonald's, and Spade reveals his role on "The Real Housewives of Orange County."
11/04/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E49November 5, 2019 - Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny & Brendan Schaub
Whitney Cummings, Amanda Cerny and Brendan Schaub discuss Keanu Reeves's relationship rumors and Matthew McConaughey's Instagram debut, and Spade honors lesser-known athletes.
11/05/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E50November 6, 2019 - Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons & Jessica Kirson
Jen Kirkman, Greg Fitzsimmons and Jessica Kirson discuss Chris Brown's yard sale and a Snapchat filter used to scare children, and a cocaine expert (Dana Carvey) stops by.
11/06/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E51November 7, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes & Hannah Hart
Jim Jefferies, Pete Holmes and Hannah Hart discuss Kim Kardashian's take on Instagram likes, the concept of micro-cheating and Will Smith's choice to livestream his colonoscopy.
11/07/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E52November 11, 2019 - Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino & Erik Griffin
Chris D'Elia, Andrew Santino and Erik Griffin discuss fashion at the People's Choice Awards and an audience's adverse reaction to Drake, and Spade negotiates with Chili's.
11/11/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E53November 12, 2019 - Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane & Esther Povitsky
Rob Schneider, Matteo Lane and Esther Povitsky discuss a shaky launch for Disney+ and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ride in a tank, and Spade dedicates the show's stage to Chili's.
11/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E54November 13, 2019 - Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana & Brian Posehn
Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana and Brian Posehn discuss John Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" title and a New Jersey town overrun by wild turkeys, and comedian Rachel Mac performs.
11/13/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E54Rachel Mac - The Grammar Joke That Went Too Far
Rachel Mac reveals the grammar joke that cost her a job as a middle school English teacher and the bits about her students that flew under the radar.
11/13/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E54John Legend's "Sexiest Man Alive" Honor, Platonic Dating Service & Turkey Mayhem in New Jersey
Chris Hardwick, Sarah Tiana and Brian Posehn discuss People's 2019 "Sexiest Man Alive" John Legend, a platonic matchmaking service and a turkey takeover in New Jersey.
11/13/2019
