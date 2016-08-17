@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Season 3 E 161 • 09/28/2016
Bruce Campbell, Justin Willman and Nick Swardson list pastimes for space colonists, draw up #NewConstitutionalRights and make scientific discoveries about social media.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E146Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Jimmy O. Yang, Francisco Ramos and Milana Vayntrub battle it out for a spot in the finals of @midnight's Non-Trademark-Infringing International Competition for Medals.
08/17/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E149Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Adam Goldberg, Mary Lynn Rajskub and James Davis list #PieSciFi, reenact Patton Oswalt and Martin Shkreli's Twitter feud and invent Hillary Clinton conspiracy theories.
09/07/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E151Monday, September 12, 2016
Kate Walsh, Michelle Buteau and Jim Jefferies assign duties to Hillary Clinton's supposed body double, list #NerdHolidays and appoint celebrities to cabinet positions.
09/12/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E152Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Moshe Kasher, Aisling Bea and Chris D'Elia decide whether or not to forgive Ryan Lochte, list #InternetTVShows and read George W. Bush's deleted emails.
09/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E153Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Chelsea Davison, Adam Ray and Amir K of "MADtv" guess what Donald Trump's next big televised stunt will be, list #HipHopCharities and name bizarre celebrity product lines.
09/14/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E155Monday, September 19, 2016
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) takes over as Katee Sackhoff, Natasha Lyonne and Doug Benson #TrumpAQuote, topple the patriarchy and celebrate Ben Carson's birthday.
09/19/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E156Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) joins Aya Cash, Janet Varney and Paul F. Tompkins to weigh in on the Brangelina divorce, list #ThingsHillaryGoogles and play "Family Feud."
09/20/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E157Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik), Cheryl Hines, Johnny Pemberton and Artemis Pebdani create a British In-N-Out Burger menu, list #FishTV and pry into a stepdad's web history.
09/21/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E159Monday, September 26, 2016
Co-host Kato Kaelin revisits the 90s with Margaret Cho, Jaleel White and Emo Philips to toast Donald Trump, sum up the #90sIn5Words and list music video facts with Lisa Loeb.
09/26/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E160Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Grace Helbig, Hannah Hart and Mamrie Hart of "Dirty 30" narrate Hillary Clinton's inner monologue, make up #AllMaleReboots and create YouTube tutorials for amateur exorcists.
09/27/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E1Monday, October 3, 2016
Brendon Small, Steve Agee and Doug Benson predict Donald Trump's next gaffe, find out why a Seattle man was banned from a public bus and offer #TrumpFinancialTips.
10/03/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E2Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and Brendon Walsh come up with alternative vice presidential debate questions, create #LessSexySongs and list senior citizen crimes.
10/04/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E3Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Bob Saget, Rich Eisen and Greg Proops name physical attributes that Trump and Pence might lie about, #AddSportsRuinAMovie and recite lesser-known Johnnie Cochran rhymes.
10/05/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E5Monday, October 10, 2016
Danielle Panabaker, Kurt Braunohler and Brian Posehn guess what inspired undecided voter Ken Bone's debate outfit, list #KenBoneFacts and create fake villains for "The Flash."
10/10/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E6Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Bobby Lee, Al Jackson and Ron Funches weigh in on the future of Samsung, list #GuyFieriBooks and imagine the flashy perks found on Air Force One.
10/11/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E7Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Russell Peters, Erinn Hayes and Yassir Lester make up cinematic analogies for the presidential election, meet undecided voter Ken Bone and describe what #MyLastTweetWillBe.
10/12/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E8Extended - Thursday, October 13, 2016 - Uncensored
Randy Liedtke, Marcella Arguello and Ramon Rivas II make up #WokeMovies and learn the importance of voting from a creepy clown in this extended, uncensored episode.
10/13/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E9Monday, October 17, 2016
Robert Kirkman, Jonah Ray and Adam Conover follow up on a cliffhanger from a previous episode, describe the odd ways fans show support for musicians and list #VideoGameCelebs.
10/17/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E10Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Matthew Broussard, Carmen Lynch and Jesse Joyce come clean about the damaging things they've said, list Melania Trump's potential goals as first lady and #AddAMovieRuinAMovie.
10/18/2016
