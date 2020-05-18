The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
June 17, 2020 - Alphonso David & Matt Ryan
Season 25 E 118 • 06/17/2020
President Trump downplays COVID-19, Alphonso David discusses the Supreme Court's LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination ruling, and NFL quarterback Matt Ryan talks about his activism.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E108May 18, 2020 - Madeleine Albright
Barack Obama takes a swipe at President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White examines rich people in the COVID-19 era, and Madeleine Albright discusses "Hell and Other Destinations."
05/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E109May 19, 2020 - Kerry Moles & Brieanna Hayes
President Trump claims to be on hydroxychloroquine, Jordan Klepper highlights counter-protesting nurses in North Carolina, and Kerry Moles and Brieanna Hayes discuss CASA-NYC.
05/19/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E110May 20, 2020 - Jose Antonio Vargas & Chris Paul
Trevor covers face mask news, Jose Antonio Vargas talks about COVID-19's effects on undocumented immigrants, and NBA star Chris Paul discusses his documentary "Blackballed."
05/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E111May 21, 2020 - Taraji P. Henson
Teachers adapt to daunting COVID-19 challenges, Michael Kosta talks to Florida's Grim Reaper protester, and Taraji P. Henson discusses the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
05/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E112June 8, 2020 - Miski Noor & Anquan Boldin
Police get violent with peaceful protesters, Black Visions Collective's Miski Noor examines police brutality in Minneapolis, and Anquan Boldin discusses the Players Coalition.
06/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E113June 9, 2020 - Panel Discussion on Radical Police Reform
Patrisse Cullors, Josie Duffy Rice, Sam Sinyangwe, Mychal Denzel Smith and Alex S. Vitale join Trevor for a panel on movements to radically reimagine policing in the U.S.
06/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E114June 10, 2020 - Joe Biden
Georgia's primary voters endure long lines and faulty equipment at the polls, and former Vice President Joe Biden discusses police reform and running against President Trump.
06/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E115June 11, 2020 - Spike Lee & Josh Gad
Roy Wood Jr. proposes a union to counter police unions, Spike Lee discusses his movie "Da 5 Bloods," and actor Josh Gad talks about "Central Park," "Reunited Apart" and more.
06/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E116June 15, 2020 - Stacey Abrams & Alicia Keys
The Supreme Court rules to protect LGBTQ employees' rights, Stacey Abrams discusses "Our Time Is Now," and Alicia Keys talks about her new song "The Perfect Way to Die."
06/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E117June 16, 2020 - Tim Scott & Gabrielle Union
Jaboukie Young-White helps Michael Kosta become a better ally, Senator Tim Scott discusses police reform, and Gabrielle Union talks about the ubiquity of racism in America.
06/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E119June 18, 2020 - Kimberly Jones & LL Cool J
Dulce Sloan shares a Juneteenth history lesson, activist Kimberly Jones discusses "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight," and LL Cool J talks about his Rock the Bells initiative.
06/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E120June 22, 2020 - Malcolm Jenkins & Laverne Cox
President Trump's rally in Tulsa, OK, is a dud, Malcolm Jenkins discusses Black Lives Matter and Listen Up Media, and Laverne Cox talks trans representation and "Disclosure."
06/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E121June 23, 2020 - Seth Stoughton & D.L. Hughley
Trevor examines Black employment barriers, talks to "Evaluating Police Uses of Force" co-author Seth Stoughton and interviews D.L. Hughley about "Surrender, White People!"
06/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E122June 24, 2020 - Bubba Wallace & John Legend
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace reflects on the noose controversy, Trevor introduces Blacklexa, and John Legend talks about fighting for racial equality and his album "Bigger Love."
06/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E123June 25, 2020 - Jon Stewart
TV shows glorifying lawless cops face backlash, Roy Wood Jr. talks to Dr. Juanakee Adams about protester vandalism of her business, and Jon Stewart discusses "Irresistible."
06/25/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E124July 13, 2020 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump finally wears a mask in public, Michael Kosta weighs in on safely reopening schools, and Hillary Clinton discusses the Hulu docuseries "Hillary" and more.
07/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E125July 14, 2020 - Hannibal Buress
Joe Biden leads President Trump in polls, Dulce Sloan highlights the importance of taking the census, and Hannibal Buress discusses his stand-up special "Miami Nights."
07/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E126July 15, 2020 - Katie Porter & Danai Gurira
Trevor highlights corrupt cops in L.A., Rep. Katie Porter weighs in on reopening schools, and actor Danai Gurira discusses Difficult Conversations with My White Friends.
07/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E127July 16, 2020 - Michele Harper & Patton Oswalt
Trevor covers international COVID-19 news, Dr. Michele Harper discusses her memoir "The Beauty in Breaking," and Patton Oswalt talks about "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."
07/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E128July 20, 2020 - Susan Rice & Nathalie Emmanuel
Fox News's Chris Wallace grills President Trump, "Tough Love" author Susan Rice discusses the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, and Nathalie Emmanuel talks "Die Hart."
07/20/2020
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E128Kayne West Holds a Wild Campaign Rally & Trader Joe's Ditches Its Problematic Packaging
Kanye West delivers a bizarre and controversial presidential campaign speech, and Trader Joe's puts an end to its offensive branding of international food products.
07/20/2020
Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E128Nathalie Emmanuel - Action-Comedy Chemistry on "Die Hart" and Doing Her Part for Black Lives Matter
Actor Nathalie Emmanuel talks about working with Kevin Hart and John Travolta on the Quibi series "Die Hart" and using her platform to bolster the Black Lives Matter movement.
07/20/2020
Highlight
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E128Chris Wallace Fact-Shames Trump
Chris Wallace aggressively fact-checks President Trump on a wide range of topics -- including Trump's cognitive test -- during a contentious interview on Fox News.
07/20/2020
Interview
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E128Susan Rice - "Tough Love," Trump's Pandemic Response & The Federal Crackdown on Portland Protesters
"Tough Love" author and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice reflects on President Trump's handling of COVID-19 and his use of violent federal force against protesters.
07/20/2020
