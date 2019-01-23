The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
February 12, 2019 - Spike Lee
Season 24 E 63 • 02/12/2019
President Trump holds a rally in El Paso, Texas, notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's hippos take over Colombia, and writer and director Spike Lee discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E52Extended - January 23, 2019 - Joe Morton
Nancy Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone the State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. investigates black cowboys taking on gang violence, and Joe Morton talks "God Friended Me."
01/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E53Extended - January 24, 2019 - Chuck Todd
El Chapo's former associates tell all in court, Roy Wood Jr. explains why the NFL should rely on instant replay, and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd stops by.
01/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E54January 28, 2019 - Mo Amer
The government reopens after the longest shutdown in U.S. history, Trump aide Roger Stone is indicted by Robert Mueller's investigation, and Mo Amer discusses "The Vagabond."
01/28/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E55Extended - January 29, 2019 - Sallie Krawcheck
Howard Schultz announces a possible presidential run, Desi Lydic finds out how environmental racism is affecting a Colorado school, and Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck stops by.
01/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E56Extended - January 30, 2019 - Chris Christie
Ronny Chieng explains climate change as a cold front hits the Midwest, President Trump attacks his own intelligence agencies, and Chris Christie chats about "Let Me Finish."
01/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E57Extended - January 31, 2019 - Ilhan Omar
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta prepare for the big game, Neal Brennan calls for gun control-inspired social media regulations, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar stops by.
01/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E58February 4, 2019 - Colin Quinn
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam comes under fire for allegedly appearing in blackface, President Trump defends his plans for Syria, and Colin Quinn talks "Red State Blue State."
02/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E59February 5, 2019 - State of the Union Special
Trevor and the World's Fakest News Team break down President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on the speech.
02/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24060Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira
Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."
02/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24061Extended - February 7, 2019 - Dorothy Butler Gilliam
Ronny Chieng talks about raising taxes on the rich, Roy Wood Jr. highlights notable civil rights marches, and journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses "Trailblazer."
02/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E64Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E65Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson
Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E66February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu
Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E67Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter
Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E68Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris
President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E69Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E70Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E71Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E72Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
