Swagasaurus
Thot
Season 2 E 7 • 08/01/2016
If you were under the impression that the term "thot" was just an abbreviation for "thought," you were very wrong.
SwagasaurusS1 • E3Curve
James proves that resilience is the key to overcoming rejection, especially when that rejection comes from Kevin Hart.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
00:53
SwagasaurusS1 • E4Fetty
James updates classic songs using a new slang word for money.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:21
SwagasaurusS1 • E5Lookin' Friday - Uncensored
James gives a lesson in how to look your Friday best.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
00:47
SwagasaurusS1 • E6Netflix and Chill - Uncensored
James explores elements of the modern-day booty call.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:20
SwagasaurusS1 • E7Trap
James dives deep into the world of hustling and tips his hat to famous trap queens.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:07
SwagasaurusS2 • E6Cuffin' Season
James ushers in the cold weather months with some relationship advice for singles.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:13
SwagasaurusS2 • E3F**kboy - Uncensored
James breaks down the characteristics of a typical f**kboy.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:09
SwagasaurusS2 • E1Meeking - Uncensored
James dives deep into the origins of social media pettiness, starting with the Twitter war between rappers Drake and Meek Mill.
07/25/2016
Full Ep
01:03
SwagasaurusS2 • E4Salty
James Davis uses a huge disappointment from his past to explain the meaning of the word "salty."
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:02
SwagasaurusS2 • E2Thirsty
According to James Davis, being an extra in a Christina Aguilera music video is the definition of thirst.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:07
Full Ep
01:15
SwagasaurusS2 • E5Woes - Uncensored
You may not know this, but your closest friends aren't your squad -- they're actually your woes.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:12
SwagasaurusS3 • E1Fam
James Davis explains that your fam isn't limited to your blood relations.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:17
SwagasaurusS3 • E2Fire - Uncensored
If people refer to their food as "fire," you can be sure it's the best of the best.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:46
SwagasaurusS3 • E3Get Ghost - Uncensored
James Davis explains why people have to go ghost once in a while, especially when they're stuck with their family.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:11
SwagasaurusS3 • E4Smashing
The word "smash" has more meanings than anyone may have realized.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:09
SwagasaurusS3 • E5Tricking
James Davis talks about why everyone should aspire to trick off on romantic partners, friends and family -- but only on special occasions.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:24
SwagasaurusS4 • E1Bae
According to James Davis, you can have multiple baes without cheating on your significant other.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:41
SwagasaurusS5 • E1Bodied
James Davis bodies this episode, and if you don't know what that means, he'll explain.
08/01/2016
Full Ep
01:22
SwagasaurusS4 • E2Major Key
Like DJ Khaled on Snapchat, you too can share your major keys for success.
08/01/2016
