Swagasaurus

If you were under the impression that the term "thot" was just an abbreviation for "thought," you were very wrong.

S1 • E3
Curve

James proves that resilience is the key to overcoming rejection, especially when that rejection comes from Kevin Hart.
07/25/2016
S1 • E4
Fetty

James updates classic songs using a new slang word for money.
07/25/2016
S1 • E5
Lookin' Friday - Uncensored

James gives a lesson in how to look your Friday best.
07/25/2016
S1 • E6
Netflix and Chill - Uncensored

James explores elements of the modern-day booty call.
07/25/2016
S1 • E7
Trap

James dives deep into the world of hustling and tips his hat to famous trap queens.
07/25/2016
S2 • E6
Cuffin' Season

James ushers in the cold weather months with some relationship advice for singles.
07/25/2016
S2 • E3
F**kboy - Uncensored

James breaks down the characteristics of a typical f**kboy.
07/25/2016
S2 • E1
Meeking - Uncensored

James dives deep into the origins of social media pettiness, starting with the Twitter war between rappers Drake and Meek Mill.
07/25/2016
S2 • E4
Salty

James Davis uses a huge disappointment from his past to explain the meaning of the word "salty."
08/01/2016
S2 • E2
Thirsty

According to James Davis, being an extra in a Christina Aguilera music video is the definition of thirst.
08/01/2016
S2 • E5
Woes - Uncensored

You may not know this, but your closest friends aren't your squad -- they're actually your woes.
08/01/2016
S3 • E1
Fam

James Davis explains that your fam isn't limited to your blood relations.
08/01/2016
S3 • E2
Fire - Uncensored

If people refer to their food as "fire," you can be sure it's the best of the best.
08/01/2016
S3 • E3
Get Ghost - Uncensored

James Davis explains why people have to go ghost once in a while, especially when they're stuck with their family.
08/01/2016
S3 • E4
Smashing

The word "smash" has more meanings than anyone may have realized.
08/01/2016
S3 • E5
Tricking

James Davis talks about why everyone should aspire to trick off on romantic partners, friends and family -- but only on special occasions.
08/01/2016
S4 • E1
Bae

According to James Davis, you can have multiple baes without cheating on your significant other.
08/01/2016
S5 • E1
Bodied

James Davis bodies this episode, and if you don't know what that means, he'll explain.
08/01/2016
S4 • E2
Major Key

Like DJ Khaled on Snapchat, you too can share your major keys for success.
08/01/2016
S5 • E2
Clap Back

Next time someone disses you or someone you care about, you better clap back with some verbal heat of your own.
08/01/2016
