@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, May 12, 2016 - Uncensored
Season 3 E 108 • 05/12/2016
Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar and Jon Dore use a new emoji, make up #ElderlySciFi and eavesdrop in Las Vegas in this extended, uncensored episode.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E98Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Sara Schaefer, Anthony Atamanuik and Jimmy Carr inspire millennials to vote, #MakeAMovieSick and discover who ruined an Internet dance craze.
04/26/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E99Wednesday, April 27, 2016
"Veep" cast members Timothy Simons, Tony Hale and Reid Scott offer encouragement to Roman Reigns, create #RedneckTVShows and dive deep into the world of local attack ads.
04/27/2016
Full Ep
26:18
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E100Extended - Thursday, April 28, 2016 - Uncensored
Chris Gethard, Jen D'Angelo and Aisha Tyler share secrets about Ted Cruz, make up #GentlerSongs and spill fake "Game of Thrones" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
04/28/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E101Monday, May 2, 2016
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Scott Aukerman and Rachael Harris title Barack Obama's comedy album, guess what Radiohead is up to and #AddTheRockImproveAnything.
05/02/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E102Tuesday, May 3, 2016
Josh Gondelman, Randy Liedtke and Kyle Kinane predict the plotlines for the "Space Jam" sequel, send raunchy texts to a spider and make up #StarWarsSongs.
05/03/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E103Wednesday, May 4, 2016
Tom Lennon, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches attempt to move to Canada, celebrate #LesserKnownHolidays and lend their voices to household items with hidden faces.
05/04/2016
Full Ep
23:07
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E104Extended - Thursday, May 5, 2016 - Uncensored
Jesse Joyce, Damien Lemon and Marcella Arguello list #MillennialBooks, watch bad pizza commercials and spoil "Captain America: Civil War" in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/05/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E105Monday, May 9, 2016
Kate Micucci, Jake Hurwitz and Amir Blumenfeld discover a new way to eat corn on the cob, make up #MomSongs and name rides at an erotic theme park.
05/09/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E106Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Hari Kondabolu, James Adomian and Marc Maron find out how much one wombat hates corn, give names to a Twitter user's pet chinchillas and #MakeAQuoteDirty.
05/10/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E107Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Riki Lindhome, Jen Kirkman and Rory Scovel revamp Instagram's new logo, sum up #PromIn3Words and answer questions about reimagined Disney princesses.
05/11/2016
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E108Extended - Thursday, May 12, 2016 - Uncensored
Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar and Jon Dore use a new emoji, make up #ElderlySciFi and eavesdrop in Las Vegas in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/12/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E109Monday, May 16, 2016
Brandon Johnson, Sinbad and Moshe Kasher guess what the Queen's reaction was to an adorable pony, list services offered at a Burger King spa and #MakeASongWhiter.
05/16/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E110Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Paul Goebel, Greg Behrendt and Maria Bamford learn about a politician's porn habits, come up with Kim Kardashian-inspired spy movies, and list #OneLetterOffFoods.
05/17/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E111Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Janelle James and Emily Heller list Donald Trump's favorite things, follow Rob Gronkowski's party rules and share #MySummerPlans.
05/18/2016
Full Ep
23:18
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E112Extended - Thursday, May 19, 2016 - Uncensored
Dan Soder, Joe DeRosa and Al Jackson make up prison magazine articles, #RuinAKidsShow and list rejected mutants from "X-Men: Apocalypse" in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/19/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E113Monday, May 23, 2016
Jessica Lowe, Ginger Gonzaga and Rhys Darby of the series "Wrecked" explain high-tech spy gadgets to a new 007, update classic fictional characters and make up #CollegeCelebs.
05/23/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E114Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Fozzie Bear, John Hodgman and Kristen Schaal celebrate Beyonce Day, list #BoringBlockbusters and dream up new business ventures for the unemployed Muppets.
05/24/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E115Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Jonah Ray, Robert Kirkman and Wil Wheaton make up #ComicBookTVShows, meet other people named Chris Hardwick and come up with new euphemisms for a painful injury.
05/25/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E116Extended - Thursday, May 26, 2016 - Uncensored
Jim Norton, Jim Florentine and Bonnie McFarlane anticipate the Big Game in L.A., dine with Hillary Clinton and sing #MillionaireSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/26/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E117Monday, June 13, 2016
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Horatio Sanz and Nick Swardson present awards to obvious winners, list horrible business mergers and make up #BabyBroadway musicals.
06/13/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021