Blark and Son
Chimpy Strikes Back
Season 2 E 8 • 02/16/2021
Son must prove his manliness when Chimpy returns and kidnaps Blark.
08:51
Blark and SonS1 • E14Son Loves Regina
Son Loves Regina - Zeke thinks Regina is having an affair with Son and plots a terrible revenge.
02/23/2019
08:19
Blark and SonS1 • E15A Very Fateful Sleepover
Blark finds Stacey in a vulnerable place after he drops off Junior for a sleepover.
03/02/2019
08:46
Blark and SonS1 • E16Blark and Son Learn the Ultimate Lesson
In the touching season finale of Blark and Son, father and son learn to respect each other as men.
03/02/2019
09:35
Blark and SonS2 • E1A Boy and His Chimpanzee Brother
Son is riding high and mighty after Blark tells him he's a man -- until his chimpanzee brother shows up.
01/30/2021
09:35
Blark and SonS2 • E2A Cult of Fire
Son and Regina's new fire cult tempts Junior to betray his father, while Blark and Fletch enjoy some sick combat boots.
01/31/2021
08:37
Blark and SonS2 • E3Date Night
Son gets help from Blark, Fletch and Stacey before his date night with Regina.
02/06/2021
11:32
Blark and SonS2 • E4Son Swap
After Blark sees Stacey and Junior arguing, he suggests a son swap.
02/07/2021
10:45
Blark and SonS2 • E5Keep Blark Out
Son asks Fletch for a very serious favor: Keep Blark out of his room while he has a heart-to-heart with Regina.
02/13/2021
10:05
Blark and SonS2 • E6Stacey's Mom Has Got It Going On
Stacey's mom, Frankie (Jane Lynch), starts a flirtation with Blark.
02/14/2021
11:18
Blark and SonS2 • E7Meet Mr. Pockets
Son is torn between childhood and adulthood when his old imaginary friend Mr. Pockets returns.
02/15/2021
