Lucky Loser
S1 • E1
Natalia and Skip - Uncensored

Big Jay Oakerson does his best to hook up Natalia, who's normally drawn to guys who aren't interested in her, with his college buddy Skip.
09/21/2015
05:55

Lucky Loser
S1 • E2
Eli and Kitty - Uncensored

Big Jay Oakerson introduces a nerd named Eli to tatted-up cool girl Kitty to find out if they're a match made in Tatooine.
09/28/2015
06:30

Lucky Loser
S1 • E3
Keifer and Julia - Uncensored

Big Jay Oakerson sets up mild-mannered Keifer on a date with a woman named Julia and sees if sparks fly when they're challenged to write poems about each other.
10/05/2015
