Lucky Loser
Natalia and Skip - Uncensored
Season 1 E 1 • 09/21/2015
Big Jay Oakerson does his best to hook up Natalia, who's normally drawn to guys who aren't interested in her, with his college buddy Skip.
More
Watching
Full Ep
06:18
Lucky LoserS1 • E1Natalia and Skip - Uncensored
Big Jay Oakerson does his best to hook up Natalia, who's normally drawn to guys who aren't interested in her, with his college buddy Skip.
09/21/2015
Full Ep
05:55
Lucky LoserS1 • E2Eli and Kitty - Uncensored
Big Jay Oakerson introduces a nerd named Eli to tatted-up cool girl Kitty to find out if they're a match made in Tatooine.
09/28/2015
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021