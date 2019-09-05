Wrestling PTSD - Uncensored
Season 1 E 1 • 05/09/2019
Jordan trains with a group of Iraq veterans in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their PTSD.
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Battle in the Bayou - Uncensored
Jordan heads to the Atchafalaya Basin in Louisiana, where L'eau Est La Vie protesters are trying to stop Energy Transfer from finishing an ecologically disastrous pipeline.
05/16/2019
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Invisible Nation - Uncensored
Jordan meets with Native American activists, politicians and artists to find out why indigenous peoples’ struggles are so often overlooked and what we can do to change that.
05/30/2019
S1 E5
Klepper Podcast - Invisible Nation & A Conversation with Somah Haaland - Uncensored
Jordan and Todd Bieber discuss the oppression Native Americans experience, and Somah Haaland reflects on her mother Deb Haaland's historic Congressional election.
05/30/2019
S1 E5
Jordan Struggles Not to Be Another White Savior - Uncensored
Jordan admits to appropriating indigenous culture as a child and talks to conceptual artist Cannupa Hanska Luger about the complexities of Native American cultures.
05/30/2019
S1 E5
Why Your Perception of Native Americans Is Probably Wrong - Uncensored
Jordan goes on a covert mission with Detroit graffiti artist Sintex and explores contemporary indigenous culture across the arts, music, publishing and in Washington, D.C.
05/30/2019