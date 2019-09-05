Klepper
Wrestling PTSD - Uncensored
Season 1 E 1 • 05/09/2019
Jordan trains with a group of Iraq veterans in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their PTSD.

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Klepper
S1 • E1
Wrestling PTSD - Uncensored
Jordan trains with a group of Iraq veterans in Killeen, Texas, who put on wrestling shows in order to cope with their PTSD.
05/09/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Klepper
S1 • E2
Battle in the Bayou - Uncensored
Jordan heads to the Atchafalaya Basin in Louisiana, where L'eau Est La Vie protesters are trying to stop Energy Transfer from finishing an ecologically disastrous pipeline.
05/16/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Klepper
S1 • E5
Invisible Nation - Uncensored
Jordan meets with Native American activists, politicians and artists to find out why indigenous peoples’ struggles are so often overlooked and what we can do to change that.
05/30/2019
Exclusive
35:30
KlepperS1 E5
Klepper Podcast - Invisible Nation & A Conversation with Somah Haaland - Uncensored
Jordan and Todd Bieber discuss the oppression Native Americans experience, and Somah Haaland reflects on her mother Deb Haaland's historic Congressional election.
05/30/2019
Highlight
06:01
KlepperS1 E5
Jordan Struggles Not to Be Another White Savior - Uncensored
Jordan admits to appropriating indigenous culture as a child and talks to conceptual artist Cannupa Hanska Luger about the complexities of Native American cultures.
05/30/2019
Highlight
01:50
KlepperS1 E5
Why Your Perception of Native Americans Is Probably Wrong - Uncensored
Jordan goes on a covert mission with Detroit graffiti artist Sintex and explores contemporary indigenous culture across the arts, music, publishing and in Washington, D.C.
05/30/2019
Highlight
03:52
KlepperS1 E5
The Terrifying Repercussions of Native Americans' Invisibility
Researcher Crystal Echo Hawk and Rep. Deb Haaland detail the dire consequences that result from Native Americans being left out of public discourse.
05/30/2019
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15
Watch the Emmy-Winning Schitt's Creek from the Beginning
Get to know the Rose family. Watch the hit comedy Schitt's Creek every Friday starting at 8/7c.
10/03/2020