South Park
The Big Fix
Season 25 E 2 • 02/09/2022
Stan’s horrified to realize he’s misinterpreted some of the greatest writing of all time.
South ParkS12 • E8The China Probrem
With the rest of the American people haunted by the memory of a recent tragic event, only Butters will stand with Cartman as he confronts the Chinese.
10/08/2008
South ParkS12 • E9Breast Cancer Show Ever
Wendy gets in trouble when she threatens to beat up Cartman after school.
10/15/2008
South ParkS12 • E10Pandemic
While the world struggles to contain an epidemic of epic proportions, the boys find a way to make money off of it.
10/22/2008
South ParkS12 • E11Pandemic 2 – The Startling
Giant guinea pigs are attacking cities all over the world. The boys have the key that will save everyone from the onslaught but they're stranded in the Andes Mountains.
10/29/2008
South ParkS12 • E12About Last Night…
While the country celebrates the outcome of the election, the new President-elect catches everyone off guard when he arrives at the White House prematurely.
11/05/2008
South ParkS12 • E13Elementary School Musical
The boys must embrace the latest fad to hit South Park Elementary or risk their status as the coolest kids in school.
11/12/2008
South ParkS12 • E14The Ungroundable
Butters is sure he's seen a Vampire at school but he can't get anyone to listen to him. Meanwhile, the Goth Kids are angry and frustrated when the other kids can't tell the difference between a Goth and a Vampire.
11/19/2008
South ParkS24 • E1The Pandemic Special
The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
South ParkS24 • E2South ParQ Vaccination Special
The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
South ParkS25 • E1Pajama Day
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
South ParkS25 • E3City People
Cartman is furious with his mom when she tells him about her new job.
02/16/2022
South ParkS25 • E4Back to the Cold War
A lot is riding on Butter's ability to crush the competition in the all-important dressage championship.
03/02/2022
South ParkS25 • E5Help, My Teenager Hates Me!
The boys find out that the joys of playing Airsoft come with the challenges of dealing with teenagers.
03/09/2022
