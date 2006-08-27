Mind of Mencia

Street Impressions & The Male View

Season 3 E 9 • 07/08/2007

Gabriel Iglesias and Carlos discuss "The Male View," and Carlos imagines life with a black president.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S2 • E15
Dinner for 75 (and Over) & Real Fairy Tales

Carlos gets real with the elderly, translates the national anthem and deconstructs children's fairy tales.
08/27/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S2 • E16
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 2

Carlos takes a look back at season highlights, including Dateline Punk'd and the Rich Sheik.
09/03/2006
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E1
Coach Carlos & Carlosaurus Rex

Coach Carlos teaches unlikely basketball stars about their secret weapon, and Carlosaurus Rex provides parent-unfriendly answers to kids' questions.
04/01/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E2
Barato & Iraq E! TV

Carlos travels overseas to preview Iraq E! TV's fall line-up.
04/08/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E3
Prison Rap & Smarter Than a Wetback

Carlos explains why taxes are important, raps about doing time behind bars and hosts the game show "Are You Smarter Than a Wetback?"
04/15/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E4
Carloslam & Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez gives a reading at a Carloslam poetry event, and Carlos asks people if they'd elect a lady president.
04/22/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E5
Freedom of Speech & Club Carlos

Carlos debates the existence of freedom of speech and bounces people unfit to party at Club Carlos.
04/29/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E6
Delicious Luscious & Sensitivity Training

Carlos interviews Pimp Delicious Luscious, attends sensitivity training class and speed dates as a woman.
05/06/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E7
Beaner Man & P.O.D.

P.O.D. and Carlos introduce the world's first Latino superhero, Beaner Man; Carlos and his panel discuss mismatched careers.
05/13/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E8
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 1

Carlos reveals the creative process behind his third season, including bits like Are You Smarter Than a Wetback? and a Borat parody.
05/20/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E9
Street Impressions & The Male View

Gabriel Iglesias and Carlos discuss "The Male View," and Carlos imagines life with a black president.
07/08/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E10
L.A. Penguins & Judge Carlos

Carlos raises a couple of savvy penguins named Jay Z and Beyonce, explains the truth behind online dating ads and lays down the law as Judge Carlos.
07/15/2007
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E11
Punji & So You Think You Can Rant

Carlos imagines Bill Clinton as the First Man, and Punji gets real with his electronics store customers.
07/22/2007
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E12
Gangbangers & Mencia, M.D.

Carlos wonders how well survivalist Bear Grylls would fare in the ghetto, and Carlos Mencia, M.D., treats idiots in his emergency room.
07/29/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E13
Finding Osama & Future News

Carlos envisions a real-life Grand Theft Auto, sends his sister to take down Osama bin Laden and reports on news stories from the future.
08/05/2007
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E14
Mexicans in Movies & Stereotype Olympics

Carlos envisions hit movies with Mexican-American characters, officiates the second annual Stereotype Olympics and gets fired from "The Price Is Right."
08/19/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E15
Dean Carlos & Alien Trials

Dean Carlos sets misbehaving children straight, Karen rants about movie casting decisions, and Carlos explores a dream about aliens.
08/26/2007
Full Ep
11:32
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S3 • E16
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 2

Season highlights include the world's first Mexican superhero and a pair of penguins named Jay Z and Beyonce.
09/02/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S4 • E1
Dippy's Happy Hut & Indiana Holmes

Carlos takes down a cheating polygamist, attempts to fight crime as a police officer with Alzheimer's and hosts a children's TV program in a third-world country.
05/21/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S4 • E2
Anti-Fat Bias & Bedtime Stories

Carlos bitch smacks Prius drivers, proposes a unique service for celebrities who abuse drugs and locates the mysterious undocumented immigrant.
05/28/2008
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Mind of Mencia
S4 • E3
Making Women Happy & Outsourced News

Carlos salutes a small-town gay man and just wants women to tell him what to do.
06/04/2008
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021