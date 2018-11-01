The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

January 31, 2018 - Angela Rye

Season 23 E 58 • 01/31/2018

Conservatives praise President Trump's first State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. gives an update on black America, and Angela Rye discusses "Angela Rye's State of the Union."

More

Watching

Full Ep
27:46
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E47
Extended - January 11, 2018 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

President Trump exempts Florida from an offshore drilling proposal, Hasan Minhaj finds out how to challenge hate speech, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Becoming Kareem."
01/11/2018
Full Ep
23:04
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E48
Extended - January 15, 2018 - Vashti Harrison

President Trump faces fallout after calling immigrant nations "s**tholes," a missile alert is mistakenly issued in Hawaii, and Vashti Harrison discusses "Little Leaders."
01/15/2018
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E49
January 16, 2018 - Ricky Martin

Trevor looks back at Chris Christie's governorship, Ronny Chieng examines the top gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show, and Ricky Martin discusses "American Crime Story."
01/16/2018
Full Ep
27:20
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E50
Extended - January 17, 2018 - Anthony Bourdain

Senator Cory Booker calls out Kirstjen Nielsen for dismissing racist remarks, a porn star details her affair with Donald Trump, and Anthony Bourdain discusses "Parts Unknown."
01/17/2018
Full Ep
27:17
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E52
Extended - January 22, 2018 - Michael Wolff

A stalemate in Congress leads to a government shutdown, Dulce Sloan and Desi Lydic look back on the 2017 Women's March, and Michael Wolff discusses his book "Fire and Fury."
01/22/2018
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E53
January 23, 2018 - Jason Reynolds

Trevor explains why Dreamers had the most to lose in the government shutdown, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to the 2018 Oscar nominations, and Jason Reynolds discusses "Long Way Down."
01/23/2018
Full Ep
26:25
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E54
Extended - January 24, 2018 - P.K. Subban

Trevor breaks down how gerrymandering affects democracy, Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta examine the Mexico border wall debate, and P.K. Subban discusses the NHL All-Star Game.
01/24/2018
Full Ep
24:51
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E55
Extended - January 25, 2018 - Cecile Richards

The GOP claims that the FBI is undermining the White House, Desi Lydic gives tips on interviewing President Trump, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood's future.
01/25/2018
Full Ep
23:46
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E56
Extended - January 29, 2018 - Alex Gibney

Hillary Clinton reportedly shielded a 2008 campaign staffer accused of sexual harassment, President Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller, and Alex Gibney talks "Dirty Money."
01/29/2018
Full Ep
21:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E57
January 30, 2018 - David Remnick

In a live episode following the State of the Union , Trevor chats with Michael Kosta and The New Yorker's David Remnick about President Trump's first year in office.
01/30/2018
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E58
Full Ep
25:40
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E59
Extended - February 1, 2018 - Rose McGowan

The GOP pushes a sketchy memo in hopes of undermining the Trump-Russia probe, Roy Wood Jr. examines the on-screen deaths of black actors, and Rose McGowan discusses "Brave."
02/01/2018
Full Ep
21:30
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E61
February 6, 2018 - Liz Claman

President Trump accuses Democrats of treason for not applauding him, Hasan Minhaj reacts to the Dow Jones taking a record dip, and Liz Claman weighs in on the stock market.
02/06/2018
Full Ep
23:53
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E62
Extended - February 7, 2018 - "The 15:17 to Paris" Cast

President Trump orders a military parade, Trevor examines recent archeological findings, and Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone discuss "The 15:17 to Paris."
02/07/2018
Full Ep
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E63
February 8, 2018 - Steve Aoki

Trevor breaks down reports on Russia hacking voter rolls and Rob Porter's resignation, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black politicians, and Steve Aoki discusses "Kolony."
02/08/2018
Full Ep
21:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E64
The Russian Scandal: The Crème De La Kremlin II

The Daily Show unpacks the biggest moments from the Trump-Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting, the Kremlin's social media takeover and Robert Mueller's indictments.
02/12/2018
Full Ep
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E65
Ladies Night

The Daily Show highlights news-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated accused child molester Roy Moore, the Miss America contestants with more qualifications than President Trump and (of course) Oprah Winfrey.
02/13/2018
Full Ep
21:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E66
My Super Tweet 16

Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team revisit Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets, explain why the president gravitates toward an unfiltered communications platform and suggest alternate social media for threatening war.
02/14/2018
Full Ep
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E67
A 100% Trump-Free Show

In an entirely Donald Trump-free episode, Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team find out how rowdy Ugandan politics can get, learn about the latest smart technology and check in with Rob Gronkowski on the Tide Pod Challenge.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
21:14
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E68
The Unpresidential Day Special

In honor of Presidents' Day, The Daily Show looks back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office, from defending white supremacists to administration infighting to attacking the "fake news" media.
02/19/2018
Full Ep
24:12
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S23 • E69
Extended - February 20, 2018 - Taylor Kitsch

School shooting survivors in Florida stage rallies for gun control, Roy Wood Jr. explains why black audiences love "Black Panther," and Taylor Kitsch discusses "Waco."
02/20/2018
