@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, March 5, 2015 - Uncensored

Season 2 E 71 • 03/05/2015

Trevor Moore, Heather Anne Campbell and Nick Thune describe teenage Prince, list #LesserKnownArtists and guess which websites are real in this extended, uncensored episode.

More

Watching

Full Ep
33:48
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E60
Extended - Thursday, February 5, 2015 - Uncensored

Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Mike Phirman list redneck feats, describe the #GrammysIn5Words and write strange Internet confessions on this extended, uncensored episode.
02/05/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E61
Monday, February 9, 2015

Emo Philips, Greg Proops and Mary Lynn Rajskub learn about Toronto's phallic transit map, list #SexierMagazines and write porn scenes for the elderly.
02/09/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E62
Tuesday, February 10, 2015

Barry Rothbart, Annie Lederman and Judah Friedlander respond to sexual advances from Spider-Man, write taglines to sell gifts for couples and list erotic movie merchandise.
02/10/2015
Full Ep
36:59
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E63
Extended - Wednesday, February 11, 2015 - Uncensored

Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt and Robert Kirkman of "The Walking Dead" list #ZombieSongs, write B-movie dialogue and share spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/11/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E64
Monday, February 23, 2015

Hot Dog, Star Schlessinger and Paul F. Tompkins of "No, You Shut Up!" list #DogTVShows, guess which Russian food arrangements are real and come up with new puppet laws.
02/23/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E65
Tuesday, February 24, 2015

Yvette Nicole Brown, Lindsay Sloane and Tom Lennon of "The Odd Couple" learn about an unusual Internet mash-up, describe #RoommatesIn5Words and watch unpopular music videos.
02/24/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E66
Wednesday, February 25, 2015

Michael Ian Black, Clark Duke and Kumail Nanjiani come up with Disney-themed sex toys, #MakeASongBritish, tweet about the 19th century and list kosher strains of marijuana.
02/25/2015
Full Ep
32:35
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E67
Extended - Thursday, February 26, 2015 - Uncensored

Kate Micucci, Brandon Johnson and T.J. Miller #RuinAFairyTale, guess which Bollywood scenes are real and list "House of Cards" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/26/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E68
Monday, March 2, 2015

Jen Kirkman, Baratunde Thurston and Doug Benson find out how Justin Bieber celebrated his 21st birthday, list #HellishFoods and come up with adult-themed Dr. Seuss books.
03/02/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E69
Tuesday, March 3, 2015

Kevin Smith, Jessica Chobot and Matt Mira learn about a creepy new video game, list #TechTVShows and guess whether tweets were written by Marc Maron or Chris's mom.
03/03/2015
Full Ep
28:59
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E71
Extended - Thursday, March 5, 2015 - Uncensored

Trevor Moore, Heather Anne Campbell and Nick Thune describe teenage Prince, list #LesserKnownArtists and guess which websites are real in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/05/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E72
Monday, March 9, 2015

Mamrie Hart, Yassir Lester and Jonah Ray learn about a new term that Chris coined on "Talking Dead," list #SofterActionHeroes and make announcements as Apple CEO Tim Cook.
03/09/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E73
Tuesday, March 10, 2015

Mark Normand, Seth Herzog and Nikki Glaser watch a Super Mario Bros. anti-drug PSA from the 80s, list #5WordDealBreakers and write hostile sticky notes to hang on a fridge.
03/10/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E74
Wednesday, March 11, 2015

Emily Heller, Brendon Walsh and Randy Liedtke learn about a regrettably named men's shelter, #MakeAMovieHealthy and guess which bizarre PSAs are real.
03/11/2015
Full Ep
28:52
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E75
Extended - Thursday, March 12, 2015 - Uncensored

Beth Behrs, Jonathan Kite and Whitney Cummings of "2 Broke Girls" list #BudgetBooks, decode drunk Vines and name ancient Egyptian pornos in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/12/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E76
Monday, March 16, 2015

Alice Wetterlund, Ricky Velez and Jesse Joyce #MakeACelebrityIrish, write business slogans for questionable companies and come up with awful tourist destinations.
03/16/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E77
Tuesday, March 17, 2015

April Richardson, Sean Patton and Paul Scheer list #NBABands, hashtag images of St. Patrick's Day debauchery and write suggestive texts as leprechauns.
03/17/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E78
Wednesday, March 18, 2015

Rick Glassman, Bianca Kajlich and Ron Funches of "Undateable" learn about the Knockout Challenge, guess which strange wrestling videos are real and write awful Tinder bios.
03/18/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E79
Extended - Thursday, March 19, 2015 - Uncensored

David Wain, Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel of "Childrens Hospital" list porn parody catchphrases, #AdorableIllnesses and odd ebook chapters in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/19/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E80
Monday, March 23, 2015

Vanessa Ramos, Kyle Kinane and Rhys Darby comfort a forlorn piccolo player, #InternetASong, guess why vloggers are crying and fill in the blanks in Deepak Chopra tweets.
03/23/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E81
Tuesday, March 24, 2015

Fortune Feimster, Ben Gleib and Moshe Kasher list roles for Chris to play on "The X-Files" reboot, describe #MyExIn5Words and reveal their spring break regrets.
03/24/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021