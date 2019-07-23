The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - August 8, 2019 - Meek Mill
Season 24 E 154 • 08/08/2019
The owner of Equinox draws outrage for planning a Trump fundraiser, Turkmenistan's dictator appears in a video to prove he's not dead, and Meek Mill discusses "Free Meek."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E144July 23, 2019 - David Spade
Asian countries send back garbage exported from the West, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover quirky sports news, and David Spade chats about Lights Out with David Spade.
07/23/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E145July 24, 2019 - Gina Torres
Robert Mueller testifies about his Trump-Russia investigation before Congress, Lewis Black highlights dangers facing beachgoers, and actor Gina Torres discusses "Pearson."
07/24/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E146Extended - July 25, 2019 - Andrew Yang
Student debt becomes a major crisis in the U.S., Trevor's Australian cousin highlights bad animal behavior, and Andrew Yang discusses his 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
07/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E147July 29, 2019 - Angela Bassett
Trevor gives a rundown of President Trump's latest beefs, Dulce Sloan reacts to findings from relationship studies, and actor Angela Bassett discusses her role in "Otherhood."
07/29/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E148July 30, 2019 - July Democratic Debate Special, Night One
Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team go live after the Democratic debate to recap the biggest moments, and New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi offers her take on the night.
07/30/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E149July 31, 2019 - July Democratic Debate Special, Night Two
Trevor gives continued live coverage of CNN's Democratic debates, Michael Kosta hobnobs with candidates and reporters, and MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher stops by.
07/31/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E150Extended - August 1, 2019 - Diane Guerrero
A recording emerges of Ronald Reagan making racist remarks, Roy Wood Jr. explores seminal moments in hip-hop history, and Diane Guerrero discusses "Orange Is the New Black."
08/01/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E151Extended - August 5, 2019 - Eva Longoria
Trevor examines America's gun violence epidemic in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and actor Eva Longoria discusses "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."
08/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E152Extended - August 6, 2019 - Marianne Williamson
Mike Huckabee and Sean Hannity propose absurd solutions to America's mass shooting epidemic, and Marianne Williamson discusses her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.
08/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E153Extended - August 7, 2019 - Michael Bennet & Natasha Lyonne
Democrats blast President Trump for his inaction on white supremacy and guns, Sen. Michael Bennet discusses his White House bid, and Natasha Lyonne chats about "Russian Doll."
08/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E154Extended - August 8, 2019 - Meek Mill
08/08/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E156Extended - August 13, 2019 - Burna Boy
Advertisers distance themselves from Tucker Carlson over his comments downplaying white supremacy, and Burna Boy discusses and performs songs from his album "African Giant."
08/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E157August 14, 2019 - Bill de Blasio & Jada Pinkett Smith
Trevor wonders if President Trump is trying to get Melania deported, Bill de Blasio talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses "Red Table Talk."
08/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E158Donsplaining
The Daily Show puzzles over some of Donald Trump's most baffling attempts to explain how the world works, including his takes on 5G, windmills, trade deals and more.
08/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E159Leading Ladies
The Daily Show looks at some of the ways women are combating sexism, including the battle against the pink tax and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's stand for equal pay.
08/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E160Your Moment of Them: The Best of Jaboukie Young-White
The Daily Show celebrates correspondent Jaboukie Young-White's best work, including his trip to the Pittsburgh Equality March and his look at socialism's rising popularity.
08/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E161Crazy Rich Nation
The Daily Show takes a look at the shady business that rich people have been up to lately, including Robert Kraft's prostitution charges and the college admissions bribery scandal.
08/22/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E162September 3, 2019 - Shameik Moore
President Trump makes bizarre claims about Hurricane Dorian, Roy Wood Jr. examines the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, and Shameik Moore discusses "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."
09/03/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E163Extended - September 4, 2019 - Bill Hader
Jaboukie Young-White proposes a novel solution to America's gun problem, Trevor highlights Joe Biden's latest gaffes, and Bill Hader discusses "Barry" and "IT Chapter Two."
09/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E164September 5, 2019 - Steve Bullock & Tracee Ellis Ross
Raging fires threaten the Amazon, Montana Governor Steve Bullock talks about his 2020 White House bid, and Tracee Ellis Ross discusses "mixed-ish" and Pattern Beauty.
09/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E165September 9, 2019 - Antoni Porowski
Trevor highlights President Trump's latest beefs, Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White talk sports, and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski discusses "Antoni in the Kitchen."
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E165Donald J. Trump: Commander in Beef - Hurricane Forecasts, Mega-Celebrities & The Taliban
President Trump doubles down on his botched Hurricane Dorian forecast, lashes out at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and ditches secret peace talks with Taliban leaders.
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E165Between the Scenes - The Story Behind Trevor's Knack for Accents
Trevor explains how his family upbringing in South Africa endowed him with an ability to mimic a wide variety of accents.
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E165I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Serena Williams's Loss & Odell Beckham Jr.'s Watch
Michael Kosta and Jaboukie Young-White react to Bianca Andreescu's victory over Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr.'s luxury wristwatch and Antonio Brown's team emancipation.
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E165Felicity Huffman's Sentencing, Andrew Yang's Crowd Surfing & Marijuana Stashed in a Pepper Shipment
Felicity Huffman faces possible jail time, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang goes crowd surfing, and customs agents find marijuana hidden in a shipment of peppers.
09/09/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E165Antoni Porowski - Celebrating Food as a Love Language with "Antoni in the Kitchen"
"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski talks about his cookbook "Antoni in the Kitchen" and food's ability to connect people to their cultural roots and nourish their social lives.
09/09/2019
