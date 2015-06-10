@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, October 22, 2015 - Uncensored
Season 3 E 16 • 10/22/2015
Brian Posehn, Steve Agee and Ron Funches don Halloween costumes, listen to #SpookyBands and complain about New York City's rat problem in this uncensored, extended episode.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E6Tuesday, October 6, 2015
Alexi Wasser, Tom Lenk and Kurt Braunohler impersonate Australian doctors, come up with #BadInventions and guide a wildlife tour through scenic Chernobyl.
10/06/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E7Wednesday, October 7, 2015
Ethan Embry, Eli Roth and Brandon Johnson find ways to #MakeBaseballExciting, hit on a female blanket octopus and guess what's on Vladimir Putin's Amazon Wish List.
10/07/2015
Full Ep
26:18
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E8Extended - Thursday, October 8, 2015 - Uncensored
Randy Liedtke, Natalie Morales and Paul F. Tompkins encapsulate a #RedneckIn3Words, deliver bad news via Snapchat and predict the future in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/08/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E9Monday, October 12, 2015
Megan Neuringer, Colin Hanks and Steve Agee create chants for protesters armed with dildos, ask #BetterDebateQuestions and try their hand at video-game voice acting.
10/12/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E10Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Mike Lawrence, Ashley Barnhill and Blaine Capatch name #CanadianSuperheroes, write taglines for absurd Etsy products and get to know Pepsi Singapore's creepy spokesperson.
10/13/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E11Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Brent Weinbach, Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome win the vote of a wizard, name #OceanCelebs and write expository theme songs for modern TV shows.
10/14/2015
Full Ep
25:53
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E12Extended - Thursday, October 15, 2015 - Uncensored
Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and Morgan Murphy dissect the Democratic debate, list #CrapperBooks and watch clips of porn parodies in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/15/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E13Monday, October 19, 2015
Kevin Smith, Robert Kirkman and Scott Aukerman learn about a Kim Jong-un joke ban in China, tell a #ScaryStoryIn5Words and pen a few European hip-hop tracks.
10/19/2015
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E14Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Esther Povitsky, Tony Hinchcliffe and Doug Benson riffle through the CIA director's emails, #HitOnYourMom and pitch taglines for atrocious Halloween costumes.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E15Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Michelle Wolf, Nikki Limo and Grace Helbig plan Barack Obama and Joe Biden's post-presidency road trip, sing #CerealSongs and watch retro sex ed videos.
10/21/2015
Full Ep
23:01
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E16Extended - Thursday, October 22, 2015 - Uncensored
Brian Posehn, Steve Agee and Ron Funches don Halloween costumes, listen to #SpookyBands and complain about New York City's rat problem in this uncensored, extended episode.
10/22/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E17Monday, November 2, 2015
Max Silvestri, Eliza Coupe and Dave Hill guess the meaning of "open buring," check out #CelebrityRestaurants and enter an Internet slang spelling bee.
11/02/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E18Tuesday, November 3, 2015
Samm Levine, Alex Borstein and Greg Proops imitate a baby drug kingpin, listen to #NerdyCountryMusic and guess what luxurious items celebrities demand on their riders.
11/03/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E19Wednesday, November 4, 2015
Dan Ahdoot, Annie Lederman and Greg Fitzsimmons invent new "Peanuts" specials, create #StressIn5Words and offer tips on how to appear tolerant on social media.
11/04/2015
Full Ep
31:38
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E20Extended - Thursday, November 5, 2015 - Uncensored
Ian Edwards, Whitney Cummings and Chris D'Elia title Jeb Bush's e-book, classify types of #CelebriTrees and recap the greatest films ever in this uncensored, extended episode.
11/05/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E21Monday, November 9, 2015
Judah Friedlander, Brendon Walsh and Jen Kirkman launch a war on the war on Christmas, write #UnderwearSongs and invent new tongue twisters for modern-day use.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E23Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Jena Friedman, Open Mike Eagle and Hari Kondabolu introduce porn-themed rules into professional soccer, check out #NerdBroadway shows and write post-apocalyptic clickbait.
11/11/2015
Full Ep
24:03
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E24Extended - Thursday, November 12, 2015 - Uncensored
Guy Branum, Diedrich Bader and Janet Varney write warnings for Ted Cruz's app, #InternetThePast and bribe crocodile prison guards in this uncensored, extended episode.
11/12/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E25Monday, November 16, 2015
Arden Myrin, Kevin Allison and Doug Benson list #PrisonBooks, challenge traffic tickets as Google's self-driving car and guess the sexual fetishes of A-list celebrities.
11/16/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E26Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Noel Wells, Derek Waters and Heather Anne Campbell put together Spider-Woman's baby registry, list #HungryGames and make 911 calls as unruly Florida residents.
11/17/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021