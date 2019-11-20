Town Hall
When Nobody Notices Your New Facial Hair
Season 1 E 3 • 11/20/2019
The citizens sense something different about this town meeting and decide, based on nothing, to double the town’s budget.
Town HallS1 • E1Why Town Hall Meetings Are Always Such a S**tshow
A deputy mayor attempts to lead a town-wide discussion about a community litter cleanup project, with mixed results.
11/20/2019
Town HallS1 • E2The Guy Who Makes Every Meeting About Him
A new townsperson causes trouble in the town meeting and threatens the deputy mayor’s authority.
11/20/2019
