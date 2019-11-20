Town Hall

When Nobody Notices Your New Facial Hair

Season 1 E 3 • 11/20/2019

The citizens sense something different about this town meeting and decide, based on nothing, to double the town’s budget.

More

Watching

Full Ep
03:33

Town Hall
S1 • E1
Why Town Hall Meetings Are Always Such a S**tshow

A deputy mayor attempts to lead a town-wide discussion about a community litter cleanup project, with mixed results.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
04:09

Town Hall
S1 • E2
The Guy Who Makes Every Meeting About Him

A new townsperson causes trouble in the town meeting and threatens the deputy mayor’s authority.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
03:23

Town Hall
S1 • E3
When Nobody Notices Your New Facial Hair

The citizens sense something different about this town meeting and decide, based on nothing, to double the town’s budget.
11/20/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021