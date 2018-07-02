Corporate
The Expense Report
Season 2 E 5 • 02/12/2019
Matt, Jake, John and Kate get grilled by a dogged Hampton DeVille accountant after eating an expensive dinner.
CorporateS1 • E5Corporate Retreat
At the Hampton DeVille corporate retreat, business gurus teach Matt how to be a more confident person, and Jake finds love at a networking mixer.
02/07/2018
CorporateS1 • E6Casual Friday
Matt and Jake struggle to convince a coworker to wear a shirt on Casual Friday, and Christian seeks to strike a deal with a group of megachurches.
02/14/2018
CorporateS1 • E7The Long Meeting
Forced to take charge of a meeting after Christian gets a call, John and Kate trap the staff in the conference room without their phones until they finish brainstorming.
02/21/2018
CorporateS1 • E8Society Tomorrow
As the staff obsesses over a prestige TV show, Jake resists their attempts to force him to watch, while Matt's life starts to eerily echo the events of the series.
02/28/2018
CorporateS1 • E9Weekend
John pressures Jake and Matt into helping him move a grandfather clock in his apartment, sabotaging their weekend plans.
03/07/2018
CorporateS1 • E10Remember Day
Matt copes with his family trauma by throwing himself into the office holiday party, Christian questions his worldview, and Jake considers leaving the company.
03/14/2018
CorporateS2 • E1The One Who's There
Matt tries not to develop a crush on a new colleague, and Christian buys a news network.
01/15/2019
CorporateS2 • E2The Concert
When Matt’s old college buddy invites him to hang out, he’s determined to prove he’s still young and fun.
01/22/2019
CorporateS2 • E3Natural Beauty
Matt starts wearing makeup, and Jake begins work on a project to market makeup to men.
01/29/2019
CorporateS2 • E4Thanks!
Matt’s broken “!” key strains his relationship with John and Kate, and Jake and Grace conspire to get rid of the office dog.
02/05/2019
CorporateS2 • E5The Expense Report
Matt, Jake, John and Kate get grilled by a dogged Hampton DeVille accountant after eating an expensive dinner.
02/12/2019
CorporateS2 • E6Mattchiavelli and the Piss Detective
Things get out of hand fast when Hampton DeVille starts tracking when people leave their desks.
02/19/2019
CorporateS2 • E7Labor Day
Matt and Jake get up to mischief while working on Labor Day until they discover they’re not the only ones in the office after all.
02/26/2019
CorporateS2 • E8The Tragedy
When a national tragedy happens, everyone in the office competes to see who has the most incisive and heartfelt social media post.
03/05/2019
CorporateS2 • E9Vacation
While Matt’s off on vacation, Jake is forced to share their office with an unsettling new deskmate.
03/12/2019
CorporateS2 • E10The Fall
Hampton DeVille goes all in on marketing end-of-the-world preparedness, leading Matt to quit and Jake to take on a secret project.
03/12/2019
CorporateS3 • E1Pickles 4 Breakfast - Uncensored
Hampton DeVille attempts to rewrite the finale of a fan-favorite series, and Jake learns a disturbing truth about a beloved children's show.
07/22/2020
CorporateS3 • E2Black Dog - Uncensored
Matt grows increasingly worried about Jake's bleak outlook on life, and Hampton DeVille brainstorms a new company logo.
07/29/2020
CorporateS3 • E3The Importance of Talking S**t - Uncensored
As the employees of Hampton DeVille gossip and take passive-aggressive approaches to workplace conflicts, they create unlikely bonds and new adversaries.
08/05/2020
CorporateS3 • E4Good Job - Uncensored
Jake learns the importance of a five-star rating, John desperately seeks Matt's approval, and Grace attempts to come out of her shell.
08/12/2020
CorporateS3 • E5F**k You Money - Uncensored
While on a business trip, Jake enjoys the pleasures of a hotel, Matt faces his frugal fears, and they both learn a lesson from a fellow traveler.
08/19/2020
CorporateS3 E5Failure Is Not an Option for Matt and Jake - Uncensored
The stakes are high as Christian sends Matt and Jake on a road trip to settle an old debt with Parker Hampton.
08/19/2020
