The Jeff Dunham Show
Rehab & Job Fair
Season 1 E 7 • 12/10/2009
Jeff sends Bubba J to Dr. Drew's rehab facility, Achmed sets up a booth at an LA job fair, Walter apologizes to his wife, and Peanut runs into an ex.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:40
The Jeff Dunham ShowS1 • E1Gun Range & Hot Date
Achmed shows footage from his new stand-up comedy DVD, Jeff takes Bubba J to a gun range, and Peanut has a hot date with gorgeous singer/reality star Brooke Hogan.
10/22/2009
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
The Jeff Dunham ShowS1 • E2Achmed's Funeral & Walter's Physical
Achmed attends his own funeral, and Walter interviews members of Good Charlotte.
10/29/2009
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
The Jeff Dunham ShowS1 • E3Barbershop & Neow!
Achmed attends accent elimination class, and Walter learns from computer geeks, and Sweet Daddy Dee takes Jeff's stand-up into a black barbershop.
11/05/2009
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
The Jeff Dunham ShowS1 • E4Peanut's Rap & Adult Movies
Peanut records a rap song, Jeff shows off his breakdancing skills, Bubba J visits a hypnotist, and Achmed watches his first adult movie.
11/12/2009
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jeff Dunham ShowS1 • E5Civil War & Drunk-Proofing
Sweet Daddy Dee takes part in a Civil War re-enactment, Achmed records cell phone ringtones, Walter buys his wife an anniversary gift, and Bubba J teaches drunk safety tips.
11/19/2009
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
The Jeff Dunham ShowS1 • E6Ringtones & Dancers
Peanut auditions a group of dancers, Walter gives relationship advice to young couples, Achmed tries to join the U.S. Marines, and Bubba J records cell phone ringtones.
12/03/2009
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021