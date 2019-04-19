The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle
Representation
Season 1 E 7 • 05/31/2019
Sam Jay justifies why she feels positive about the state of the world, and Ian Edwards explains why the Trump administration has been good for his fitness.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:39
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E1Identity
Baron and Mike discuss the New Negro movement, Chris Redd talks about his uncle’s crack addiction, and Danny Brown and Mike make a music video about expressing anger.
04/19/2019
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E2Criminality
Donnell Rawlings admits to abusing the race card, Lil Rel Howery breaks down the social dynamics of eating food on a bus trip, and MF Doom and Mike rap about policing oneself.
04/26/2019
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E3Wokeness
Baron and Mike explore the meaning of “woke,” Candice Thompson discusses the benefits of looking racially ambiguous, and Tone Bell pays tribute to the glory of Klondike bars.
05/03/2019
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E4Toxic Masculinity
Sasheer Zamata talks about the first time she went camping, and Lizzo and Mike drop a music video about a guy who's extra into consent.
05/10/2019
Full Ep
20:38
Sign in to Watch
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E5Self-Care
Naomi Ekperigin confesses that true crime shows give her much-needed perspective, and Alonzo Bodden shares what’s on his FarmersOnly dating profile.
05/17/2019
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E6Money
Dulce Sloan imagines life as a trophy wife, George Wallace rails against the silly things Angelenos do, and Method Man and Mike team up for a song about eating luxury items.
05/24/2019
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E7Representation
Sam Jay justifies why she feels positive about the state of the world, and Ian Edwards explains why the Trump administration has been good for his fitness.
05/31/2019
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 • E8Fear
Baron and Mike talk survival go-bags, Josh Johnson confesses to accidentally knocking down an old man, and Percy Miracles and Mike write a song about how to get into Heaven.
05/31/2019
Exclusive
11:29
The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike EagleS1 E8Josh Johnson - The Madder I Got, the Whiter I Sounded - Extended - Uncensored
Josh Johnson talks about having a white-sounding voice, weighs in on dog owners who share their pets' rescue stories and breaks down his least favorite cliche phrases.
06/04/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021