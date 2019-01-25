Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider

Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You
Season 1 E 1 • 01/25/2019
Roy Wood Jr. explores some of today's most complicated issues, from the plight of the black superhero to national anthem protests.

1:01:41
S1 • E1
01/25/2019
Sneak Peek
04:57
Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves YouS1 E1
Roy Wood Jr. - A Solution to the National Anthem Debate - Uncensored
Roy Wood Jr. says the main problems with "The Star-Spangled Banner" are its lack of compelling lyrics, a good beat and the vocal stylings of Bruno Mars.
01/23/2019
