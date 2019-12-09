Lights Out with David Spade

October 1, 2019 - Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt & Lauren Sivan

Season 1 E 33 • 10/01/2019

Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt and Lauren Sivan discuss a California law benefitting college athletes and Kevin Durant's birthday party, and Spade honors lesser-known sports stars.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E23
September 12, 2019 - Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar, Jason Sklar & Rascal Flatts

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar talk Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's prison release and LeBron James's trademark request, and Spade interviews Rascal Flatts.
09/12/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E24
September 16, 2019 - Bill Burr & Jim Jefferies

Bill Burr and Jim Jefferies discuss Shane Gillis's "Saturday Night Live" firing and Felicity Huffman's jail sentence, and Spade goes backstage at the Roast of Alec Baldwin.
09/16/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E25
September 17, 2019 - Brad Williams, Rob Schneider, Jen Kirkman & Brian Simpson

Brad Williams, Rob Schneider and Jen Kirkman discuss Kanye West's choice not to let his daughter use makeup, Bobby Lee calls in, and comedian Brian Simpson performs.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E26
September 18, 2019 - Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana, Fred Armisen & Sean Penn

Jim Gaffigan, Sarah Tiana and Fred Armisen discuss the newest bachelor on "The Bachelor" and Antonio Brown's odd doctor's visits, and Spade gets a tattoo from Sean Penn.
09/18/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E27
September 19, 2019 - Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey & Fortune Feimster

Nikki Glaser, Drew Carey and Fortune Feimster talk about relationship rumors surrounding two "Dancing with the Stars" contestants and give their take on a new text-analyzing app.
09/19/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E28
September 23, 2019 - Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin & Joel McHale

Maria Bamford, Erik Griffin and Joel McHale discuss Peter Dinklage's Emmy win, "Fleabag" star Brett Gelman calls in, and former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill tries stand-up.
09/23/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E29
September 24, 2019 - Christina P., Michael Rapaport & Dulce Sloan

Christina P., Michael Rapaport and Dulce Sloan discuss Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" music video, Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon wedding registry and a viral gender reveal stunt.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E30
September 25, 2019 - Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall & Annie Lederman

Greg Fitzsimmons, Bill Engvall and Annie Lederman discuss Jon Cryer's virginity rumors and a Tekashi 6ix9ine docuseries, and Spade moonlights on "Bachelor in Paradise."
09/25/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E31
September 26, 2019 - Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon & Matt Walsh

Spade riffs on Tekashi 6ix9ine refusing witness protection, and Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Matt Walsh discuss Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime gig.
09/26/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E32
September 30, 2019 - Erin Foster, Sara Foster & Kevin Nealon

Erin Foster, Sara Foster and Kevin Nealon discuss Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding, Aaron Carter's new face tattoo and Miley Cyrus's spat with her mom.
09/30/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E33
October 1, 2019 - Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt & Lauren Sivan

Tony Rock, Patton Oswalt and Lauren Sivan discuss a California law benefitting college athletes and Kevin Durant's birthday party, and Spade honors lesser-known sports stars.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E34
October 2, 2019 - Maya Rudolph & Martin Short

Spade dishes on Kanye West's accidental album release, and Maya Rudolph and Martin Short discuss helicopter parents and a vendor accused of scamming football fans.
10/02/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E35
October 3, 2019 - Deon Cole, Todd Glass & Cristela Alonzo

Deon Cole, Todd Glass and Cristela Alonzo discuss Robert De Niro's legal woes and a viral subway opera singer, and Spade adds sound effects to Liz Carey's street interviews.
10/03/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E36
October 7, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry & Chris Franjola

Candice Thompson, Rob Corddry and Chris Franjola discuss "Joker," Justin Bieber's feud with PETA and a trend of celebrities giving out their phone numbers on social media.
10/07/2019
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E37
October 8, 2019 - Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho & Brett Gelman

Megan Gailey, Chris Jericho and Brett Gelman discuss Instagram's latest update and Kylie Jenner's $3 million car, and Bobby Miyamoto performs.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E38
October 9, 2019 - Leighton Meester, Taran Killam & Brad Garrett

Leighton Meester, Taran Killam and Brad Garrett of "Single Parents" discuss Drake's feud with his dad and a bridesmaid-for-hire service, and Spade's mom critiques the show.
10/09/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E39
October 10, 2019 - Ron Funches, Adam Devine & Alexandra Shipp

"Jexi" stars Ron Funches, Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp discuss a "Sesame Street" addiction storyline and Uber's pet-friendly service, and Spade goes to an Eagles concert.
10/10/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E40
October 14, 2019 - Brad Williams, Eleanor Kerrigan & Adam Ray

Brad Williams, Eleanor Kerrigan and Adam Ray discuss Taylor Swift's alleged L.A. Kings jinx, deadmau5 tries out for house DJ, and Spade sets out to be the next James Bond.
10/14/2019
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E41
October 15, 2019 - Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher, Lara Beitz & Heather Dubrow

Bella Thorne, Moshe Kasher and Lara Beitz discuss Zoe Kravitz's role as Catwoman and RuPaul's no-selfie rule, and "Real Housewives" star Heather Dubrow tries stand-up.
10/15/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E42
October 16, 2019 - Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings & Diplo

Thomas Lennon, Whitney Cummings and Diplo discuss Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut and Kourtney Kardashian's alleged robbery, and Tim Dillon answers questions from viewers.
10/16/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E43
October 17, 2019 - Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum & Dusty Slay

Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum and Dusty Slay discuss Jennifer Lawrence's upcoming wedding, a major cheese theft incident in California and the rise of baby raves.
10/17/2019
Highlight
05:19

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E43
Fresno Cheese Thieves & Baby Raves

Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum and Dusty Slay give their take on a pair of audacious cheese thieves in California and the rising trend of raves for babies.
10/17/2019
Highlight
04:41

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E43
Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding & Bella Hadid's "Golden Ratio" Face

Vanessa Bayer, Guy Branum and Dusty Slay discuss Jennifer Lawrence's wedding to Cooke Maroney and react to model Bella Hadid's designation as the world's most beautiful woman.
10/17/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021