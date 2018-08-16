The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
In The Foxhole
Season 23 E 169 • 09/18/2018
President Trump's nightly chats with Sean Hannity wreak havoc, Laura Ingraham defends the separation of migrant families, and Trump delivers a wild rant on "Fox & Friends."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E158Extended - August 16, 2018 - D.L. Hughley
Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok gets a major boost via GoFundMe, Hasan Minhaj tries to save MoviePass, and comedian D.L. Hughley discusses his book "How Not to Get Shot."
08/16/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E159Separation Anxiety
Trevor examines President Trump's reviled policy of separating migrant families, from the bipartisan backlash against it to the White House's efforts to blame it on Democrats.
08/21/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E160Discrimi-NATION
Trevor examines the rise of white people calling the cops on black people for no reason, inappropriate school assignments involving slavery and Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.
08/22/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E161So Much Winning
Trevor covers Donald Trump's history of lying about his wealth, the president's "Space Force" plan and the implications of Anthony Kennedy's retirement from the Supreme Court.
08/23/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E162Extended - September 4, 2018 - DeRay Mckesson
Trevor examines high-profile boycotts, tensions rise at Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and DeRay Mckesson discusses "On the Other Side of Freedom."
09/04/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E163Extended - September 5, 2018 - April Ryan
An anonymous White House official blasts President Trump in the New York Times, Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearings continue, and CNN's April Ryan discusses "Under Fire."
09/05/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E164September 6, 2018 - GOP vs. Social Media
Conservatives cry foul over supposed censorship by Facebook and Twitter, and California Senator Kamala Harris grills Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
09/06/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E165Extended - September 10, 2018 - Amy Klobuchar & Kevin Love
Barack Obama takes aim at President Trump, Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses "Nevertheless, We Persisted," and Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love sits down with Trevor.
09/10/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E167Extended - September 12, 2018 - Anna Kendrick
The East Coast braces for Hurricane Florence, Roy Wood Jr. investigates structural racism in Boston, and Anna Kendrick chats about her role in "A Simple Favor."
09/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E168September 13, 2018 - Jose Andres
The World's Fakest News Team forecasts more disastrous tweets from President Trump, Trevor pitches a Trump-inspired Magic 8 Ball, and Jose Andres discusses "We Fed an Island."
09/13/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E170Extended - September 19, 2018 - Eli Saslow & Derek Black
Controversy swirls around Bert and Ernie's sexuality, Brett Kavanaugh faces sexual assault allegations, and Eli Saslow and Derek Black discuss "Rising Out of Hatred."
09/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E172September 24, 2018 - Jenny Han
A second woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. tackle sports headlines, and Jenny Han discusses "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
09/24/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E173September 25, 2018 - M.I.A.
Brett Kavanaugh insists that he was a virgin in college, Neal Brennan implores Trump-supporting Republicans to find Jesus, and M.I.A. discusses "Matangi / Maya / M.I.A."
09/25/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E174Extended - September 26, 2018 - Bill Gates
Brett Kavanaugh faces a third sexual misconduct allegation, Roy Wood Jr. goes to extremes to bridge America's partisan divide, and Bill Gates discusses Goalkeepers.
09/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E175Extended - September 27, 2018 - America Ferrera
Emotions run high as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and America Ferrera discusses her book "American Like Me."
09/27/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E1Extended - October 1, 2018 - Carol Anderson
The FBI investigates sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. and Canada reach a trade deal, and author Carol Anderson discusses "One Person, No Vote."
10/01/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E2Extended - October 2, 2018 - Lester Holt
The White House launches a presidential text alert system, a 1985 police report describes Brett Kavanaugh's involvement in a bar fight, and NBC's Lester Holt stops by.
10/02/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E3Extended - October 3, 2018 - Neil deGrasse Tyson
A report on Donald Trump's taxes debunks his self-made claims, Desi Lydic looks at 2018's most corrupt candidates, and Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses "Accessory to War."
10/03/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24004Extended - October 4, 2018 - Riz Ahmed
The FBI completes its investigation of the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Desi Lydic infiltrates the Girl Scouts, and actor Riz Ahmed discusses "Venom."
10/04/2018
