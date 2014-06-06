The Half Hour
Mark Normand
Season 3 E 11 • 07/18/2014
Mark Normand discusses women's pictures on Facebook, lazy racism and hanging out at gay bars.
20:41
The Half HourS3 • E1Chris Distefano
Chris Distefano covers everything from his recent breakup to gentrification in New York City to his father's unusual accent.
06/06/2014
20:40
The Half HourS3 • E2Michael Che
Michael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.
06/06/2014
20:40
The Half HourS3 • E3Tommy Johnagin
Tommy Johnagin covers everything from teaching his mother to use technology to buying his girlfriend lingerie to accidentally getting drunk before the birth of his daughter.
06/13/2014
20:40
The Half HourS3 • E4Adam Newman
Adam Newman tackles tough topics like being a basketball fan in New York, going to school in the South and his love for children's songs about diarrhea.
06/13/2014
20:41
The Half HourS3 • E5Chris Gethard
Chris Gethard reveals the story behind one of his tattoos, describes falling off the wagon at Bonnaroo and explains why he hates public displays of affection.
06/20/2014
20:39
The Half HourS3 • E6Ron Funches
Ron Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.
06/20/2014
20:40
The Half HourS3 • E7Fortune Feimster
Fortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.
06/27/2014
20:41
The Half HourS3 • E8Yannis Pappas
Yannis Pappas touches on his recent breakup, moving to Miami and how we've all become addicted to our cell phones.
06/27/2014
20:40
The Half HourS3 • E9Damien Lemon
Damien Lemon talks about his hatred of destination weddings, failed novelists writing Yelp reviews and his dream of having sex with a hand dryer.
07/11/2014
20:40
The Half HourS3 • E10Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein discusses her postcoital behavior, her embarrassing mother and her mortal fear of marrying a theater teacher named Richard.
07/11/2014
20:41
The Half HourS3 • E12Joe Wengert
Joe Wengert describes his terrible public interactions, the trouble with catchy songs and a new game that he invented to make life easier.
07/18/2014
20:41
The Half HourS3 • E13Kurt Braunohler
Kurt Braunohler talks about his unmitigated hatred of biscotti, the airport security strategies he uses and the unfortunate way that he discovered masturbation.
07/25/2014
20:41
The Half HourS3 • E14Joe Zimmerman
Joe Zimmerman discusses selling out free shows, his battles with hypochondria and President Andrew Jackson's prolific dueling career.
07/25/2014
20:41
The Half HourS4 • E1Liza Treyger
Liza Treyger talks about her future as a party animal, the dangerous side effects of weird penises and how difficult it is for her to get laid because of her standards.
08/22/2015
20:40
The Half HourS4 • E2Hampton Yount
Hampton Yount explains why he thinks that the Olympics are racist, reveals how to deal with conspiracy theorists and describes why he can't wait to get divorced.
08/22/2015
20:40
The Half HourS4 • E3Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau reveals how she met her husband and explains what it's like to be married to a white European man.
09/05/2015
20:41
The Half HourS4 • E4Barry Rothbart
Barry Rothbart describes home life with his girlfriend and the ill effects of his disgusting diet.
09/05/2015
20:40
The Half HourS4 • E5Brooks Wheelan
Brooks Wheelan imagines what would happen if he panicked onstage, explains how he learned about the Internet and tells the story of a prank gone painfully awry.
09/19/2015
20:39
The Half HourS4 • E6Andy Woodhull
Andy Woodhull describes the perks of marrying a single mom, getting lice from his stepchildren, female farts and the time his dog ate all his condoms.
09/19/2015
