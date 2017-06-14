@midnight with Chris Hardwick
July 17, 2017 - #ComicConFoods
Season 4 E 129 • 07/17/2017
Hal Rudnick, Andy Signore and Jenny Nicholson of Screen Junkies find out what's upsetting "Doctor Who" fans, make "Game of Thrones" teen-friendly and list #ComicConFoods.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E119June 14, 2017 - #DadTV
Comedians Wayne Brady, Greg Proops and Beth Dover visit the panel and celebrate Father's Day.
06/14/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E120Extended - June 15, 2017 - #AthleteSongs - Uncensored
Jerry Ferrara, Diona Reasonover and Ryan Stout list items in pricey collectable video games, sing #AthleteSongs and name 1880s pastimes in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/16/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E121June 19, 2017 - #AddAWomanImproveASong
"RuPaul's Drag Race" favorites Katya, Ginger Minj and Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 welcome Beyonce's twins into the world, #AddAWomanImproveASong and read the GOP.
06/19/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E122June 20, 2017 - #PoliticalShakespeare
Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin and Kristen Schaal guess which extreme American ballpark sandwich is real, make up #PoliticalShakespeare and give voices to inanimate objects.
06/20/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E123June 21, 2017 - #MillennialFood
Kenny G, Jenny Zigrino and Ron Lynch share little-known royal traditions, guess what kind of severance package Uber's former CEO received and make up #MillennialFood.
06/21/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E124Extended - June 22, 2017 - #SummerAMovie - Uncensored
Dolph Ziggler, Emma Willmann and Jordan Morris toast comic strip characters, #SummerAMovie and name ways to get fired from "Star Wars" in this uncensored, extended episode.
06/23/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E125July 10, 2017 - #BreakfastHistory
Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher and Emily Fleming anticipate the amenities in Facebook's new town, help the Catholic Church appeal to millennials and cook up #BreakfastHistory.
07/10/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E126July 11, 2017 - #CowSongs
Howie Mandel, Mamrie Hart and David Koechner create campaign slogans for Pitbull, sing #CowSongs and make up modern SAT analogies.
07/11/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E127July 12, 2017 - #RichMovies
Penn Jillette, Teller and Arj Barker imagine how Nevada officials will deal with its weed shortage, offer tips to New York City commuters and list #RichMovies.
07/12/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E128Extended - July 13, 2017 - #MakeABookWarm - Uncensored
Kevin Durand, Ginger Gonzaga and Iman Shumpert stay calm about a loose iceberg, uncover Kid Rock's political scandals and #MakeABookWarm in this uncensored, extended episode.
07/14/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E130July 18, 2017 - #HipsterBooks
Jim Norton, Kristin Chenoweth and James Davis get texts from a butt-shaped iPhone, make up #HipsterBooks and answer questions about low-budget theater costumes.
07/18/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E131July 19, 2017 - #ComicBookAMovie
Dave Thomason, Emily Heller and Ian Abramson eavesdrop on conversations at a furry convention, #ComicBookAMovie and make up British porn movie titles.
07/19/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E132Extended - July 20, 2017 - #FashionSongs - Uncensored
In this uncensored, extended episode, Justin Martindale, Kate Micucci and Matt Braunger help revive a 90s hairstyle, come up with #FashionSongs and react to dark stock photos.
07/21/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E133July 24, 2017 - #AddFamilyRuinASong
Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Griffin McElroy list ideas for the final round of Hashtag Wars, read Anthony Scaramucci's deleted tweets and #AddFamilyRuinASong.
07/24/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E134July 25, 2017 - #OlympicTV
Nikki Glaser, Nick Swardson and Tom Lennon draw inspiration from Uber, make up #OlympicTV and share bizarre facts about dating show contestants.
07/25/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E135July 26, 2017 - #MakeAMovieGreen
Baron Vaughn, Alice Wetterlund and Steve Agee guess what's in Miami's dystopian future, #MakeAMovieGreen and get a visit from Bernie Sanders (James Adomian).
07/26/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E136Extended - July 27, 2017 - #GameOfThronesCelebs - Uncensored
Mac DeMarco, Amanda Seales and Brett Gelman react to spying Roombas, ponder a mustachioed Superman and name #GameOfThronesCelebs in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/28/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E137July 31, 2017 - #ElderlyBands
Yassir Lester, Brian Posehn and Chris D'Elia discover sensitive information from an HBO hack, make up spells for a grown-up Harry Potter and list #ElderlyBands.
07/31/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E138August 1, 2017 - #AddCartoonsToHistory
Brandon Johnson, Dan Harmon and Tom Kenny of "Rick and Morty" list modern plotlines for 90s cartoons, update the "SpongeBob SquarePants" theme song and #AddCartoonsToHistory.
08/01/2017
