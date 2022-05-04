The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

June 13, 2022 - Ayo Edebiri

Season 27 E 97 • 06/13/2022

Russia rebrands McDonald's, Trevor covers the latest revelations from the January 6 hearings on the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, and comedian Ayo Edebiri discusses her series "The Bear."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E88
May 4, 2022 - Alexis McGill Johnson

Pundits wonder who leaked the Supreme Court's opinion on Roe v. Wade, Michael Kosta hosts a trivia game show, and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson discusses abortion rights.
05/04/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E89
May 5, 2022 - Alex Burns & Jonathan Martin

NASA plans to send nude images of humans to space, Roy Wood Jr. highlights pioneering Black horse racing jockeys, and coauthors Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin discuss "This Will Not Pass."
05/05/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E998
May 12, 2022 - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: A Tribute to My Gran

In this special episode, The Daily Show pays tribute to the remarkable life, wisdom and wit of Trevor's beloved South African grandmother Frances Noah, who passed away this week.
05/12/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E90
May 31, 2022 - Kellyanne Conway

Trevor covers America's gun violence debate, Ronny Chieng celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Kellyanne Conway discusses her memoir "Here's the Deal."
05/31/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E91
June 1, 2022 - Chris Murphy & Akwaeke Emezi

The U.S. sends missiles to Ukraine, Senator Chris Murphy discusses gun control reform, and author Akwaeke Emezi talks about "Dear Senthuran" and "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E92
June 2, 2022 - Sergiy Kyslytsya

Engineers build the world's tiniest robot, Michael Kosta investigates the connection between mass shootings and doors, and Trevor talks to Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.
06/02/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E93
June 6, 2022 - Bobby Brown

North Korea and the U.S. communicate via missile launches, Trevor covers the 2022 mayoral primary race in Los Angeles, and Bobby Brown discusses his show "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."
06/06/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E94
Extended - June 7, 2022 - Eliot Schrefer

New York passes major gun reform laws, Roy Wood Jr. sits down with anti-government firebrand Ammon Bundy, and Eliot Schrefer discusses his book "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)."
06/07/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E95
June 8, 2022 - Iman Vellani

House Democrats gear up for the January 6 hearings, Roy Wood Jr. examines gentrification in Brooklyn, and actor Iman Vellani talks about her starring role in "Ms. Marvel."
06/08/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E96
June 9, 2022 - Michael R. Jackson

The House approves gun control legislation, Congress kicks off hearings investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, and playwright Michael R. Jackson discusses his musical "A Strange Loop."
06/09/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E97
06/13/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E98
June 14, 2022 - Katie Couric

The U.S. stock market enters an alarming slump, The Daily Show presents a biography of Rudy Giuliani, and journalist Katie Couric discusses her memoir "Going There."
06/14/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E99
June 15, 2022 - Davido

Trevor covers the 2022 midterm elections, Michael Kosta strives to become a K-pop superstar in the wake of BTS's hiatus, and singer-songwriter Davido talks about his single "Stand Strong."
06/15/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E100
June 16, 2022 - Ed Helms

The FDA approves COVID-19 vaccines for young kids, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) responds to America's lifeguard shortage, and actor and writer Ed Helms discusses his series "Rutherford Falls."
06/16/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E101
June 21, 2022 - Katy Tur

Trevor covers police inaction during the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, Dulcé Sloan examines corporate fear of LGBTQ+ ads, and MSNBC's Katy Tur discusses her memoir "Rough Draft."
06/21/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E102
June 22, 2022 - Angela Garbes

Congress comes to an agreement on gun control legislation, Lewis Black rants about the sudden rise of high-priced weddings in 2022, and Angela Garbes discusses her book "Essential Labor."
06/22/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E103
June 23, 2022 - Elliot Page

The Supreme Court greenlights concealed guns in New York, Jordan Klepper asks Trump supporters about the January 6 hearings, and Elliot Page discusses his role on "The Umbrella Academy."
06/23/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E104
June 27, 2022 - Draymond Green

The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Michael Kosta discusses vasectomies with family physician Dr. Guarin, and NBA champ Draymond Green talks about his podcast "The Draymond Green Show."
06/27/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E105
Extended - June 28, 2022 - Eric Adams

The January 6 Committee hears shocking testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams talks to Trevor about his first six months in office.
06/28/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E106
June 29, 2020 - Van Lathan Jr.

Sweden and Finland are joining NATO, Desi Lydic examines the origins and evolution of Pride Month, and writer and podcaster Van Lathan Jr. discusses his memoir "Fat, Crazy, and Tired."
06/29/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S27 • E107
Extended - June 30, 2022 - Veronica Ivy & Moses Ingram

The Supreme Court severely undermines the EPA, track cycling champion Veronica Ivy discusses transgender athlete rights, and actor Moses Ingram talks about her role on "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
06/30/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E107
SCOTUS Guts EPA, Sex Offenders Sentenced & Royal Donations

The Supreme Court deals a major blow to the EPA, R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell receive lengthy prison sentences, and Prince Charles comes under fire for accepting shady charity donations.
06/30/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E107
Veronica Ivy - Trans Athlete Rights - Extended Interview

Veronica Ivy, the first out trans woman to win a track cycling world championship, discusses transphobic bigotry in sports and the fundamental importance of accepting trans women as women.
06/30/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E107
Moses Ingram - "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Actor Moses Ingram talks about dealing with audition anxiety, never having seen "Star Wars" before getting cast on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and influencing her character's hairstyle.
06/30/2022
