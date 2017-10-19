The Opposition with Jordan Klepper

November 7, 2017 - David Daley

Season 1 E 22 • 11/07/2017

Jordan discusses the future of Betsy DeVos's role as Secretary of Education, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate voter fraud and chats with author David Daley.

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E12
October 19, 2017 - Carol Anderson

Jordan introduces Steve Bannon's team of anti-establishment candidates, breaks down the Melania Trump body double conspiracy and sits down with author Carol Anderson.
10/19/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E13
October 23, 2017 - Matt Taibbi

Jordan celebrates the upcoming release of classified JFK files, sends Kobi Libii to infiltrate antifa and chats with author Matt Taibbi.
10/23/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E14
October 24, 2017 - Bill Nye

Jordan decodes a cryptic tweet from James Comey, breaks down EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's business approach to the environment and chats with legendary science guy Bill Nye.
10/24/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E15
October 25, 2017 - Maura Healey

Jordan discusses the DNC's alleged funding of the Trump-Russia dossier, spreads the word about gun-related threats and chats with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
10/25/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E16
October 26, 2017 - Bruce Bartlett

Jordan dissects President Trump's tax reform plan, talks climate change with globalist Richard Branson and sits down with Bruce Bartlett, the author of "The Truth Matters."
10/26/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E17
October 30, 2017 - Rob Reiner

Jordan exposes the distracting news of Rick Gates and Paul Manafort's indictments, creates a safe space for powerful men to chat and sits down with "LBJ" director Rob Reiner.
10/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E18
October 31, 2017 - Erin Gloria Ryan

Jordan calls on the Citizen Journalists to tell scary stories, sends Laura Grey to investigate an anti-Trump coven and chats with Daily Beast editor Erin Gloria Ryan.
10/31/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E19
November 1, 2017 - Clint Watts

Jordan breaks down Congress's investigation into Russian-linked Facebook ads, compiles a list of America's worst enemies and sits down with security analyst Clint Watts.
11/01/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E20
November 2, 2017 - Bassem Youssef

Jordan defends President Trump's questionable remarks, consults Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson about which leftist movies to avoid, and chats with comedian Bassem Youssef.
11/02/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E21
November 6, 2017 - Nikole Hannah-Jones

Jordan reacts to recent gun violence, praises Trump's Americanness abroad and talks to Nikole Hannah-Jones about school segregation.
11/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E23
November 8, 2017 - Jon Lovett

Jordan celebrates the anniversary of Donald Trump's presidential win, sings the praises of Donna Brazile and sits down with "Lovett or Leave It" host Jon Lovett.
11/08/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E24
November 9, 2017 - Jen Psaki

Jordan makes a harsh discovery about Trump's visit to China, uncovers Puerto Rico's plan to infiltrate swing states and chats with former White House staffer Jen Psaki.
11/09/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E25
November 13, 2017 - Jose Calderon

Jordan discusses the allegations against Roy Moore, checks in on the hurricane recovery effort in Puerto Rico and sits down with Hispanic Federation president Jose Calderon.
11/13/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E26
November 14, 2017 - Jeff Ross

Jordan examines Donald Trump Jr.'s supposed collusion with WikiLeaks, introduces a sale for his fellow freethinkers and talks immigration with Roastmaster General Jeff Ross.
11/14/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E27
November 15, 2017 - Sarah Lacy

Jordan breaks down Trump's judicial picks with Citizen Journalist Niccole Thurman, talks to a member of Trump's voter fraud commission and chats with author Sarah Lacy.
11/15/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E28
Extended - November 16, 2017 - Molly Ball

Jordan reunites with Jon Stewart, celebrates Thanksgiving with the Citizen Journalists and sits down with TIME magazine political correspondent Molly Ball.
11/16/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E29
November 27, 2017 - Bill Browder

Jordan gives President Trump the thanks he deserves, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate sexism in Silicon Valley and chats with author Bill Browder.
11/27/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E30
November 28, 2017 - D.L. Hughley

Jordan takes a closer look at Project Veritas, ponders the shape of the Earth with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with "How Not to Get Shot" author D.L. Hughley.
11/28/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E31
November 29, 2017 - Danica Roem

Jordan addresses a nuclear threat to America, breaks down President Trump's plans to repeal net neutrality and sits down with Virginia Delegate-elect Danica Roem.
11/29/2017
The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
S1 • E32
November 30, 2017 - Paul Scheer

Jordan enlists his team of Citizen Journalists to create campaign ads for Roy Moore, discovers the latest threat to Christmas and chats with comedian Paul Scheer.
11/30/2017
