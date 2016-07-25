Swagasaurus
Fetty
Season 1 E 4 • 07/25/2016
James updates classic songs using a new slang word for money.
SwagasaurusS1 • E1One Hundred - Uncensored
In an effort to encourage honesty, James breaks down what it really means to keep it 100.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS1 • E2Bye Felicia
James dishes out a harsh goodbye to bothersome people.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS1 • E3Curve
James proves that resilience is the key to overcoming rejection, especially when that rejection comes from Kevin Hart.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS1 • E5Lookin' Friday - Uncensored
James gives a lesson in how to look your Friday best.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS1 • E6Netflix and Chill - Uncensored
James explores elements of the modern-day booty call.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS1 • E7Trap
James dives deep into the world of hustling and tips his hat to famous trap queens.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E6Cuffin' Season
James ushers in the cold weather months with some relationship advice for singles.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E3F**kboy - Uncensored
James breaks down the characteristics of a typical f**kboy.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E1Meeking - Uncensored
James dives deep into the origins of social media pettiness, starting with the Twitter war between rappers Drake and Meek Mill.
07/25/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E4Salty
James Davis uses a huge disappointment from his past to explain the meaning of the word "salty."
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E2Thirsty
According to James Davis, being an extra in a Christina Aguilera music video is the definition of thirst.
08/01/2016
SwagasaurusS2 • E7Thot
If you were under the impression that the term "thot" was just an abbreviation for "thought," you were very wrong.
08/01/2016
