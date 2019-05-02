The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
Season 24 E 70 • 02/25/2019
Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E59February 5, 2019 - State of the Union Special
Trevor and the World's Fakest News Team break down President Trump’s second State of the Union address, and New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on the speech.
02/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24060Extended - February 6, 2019 - Danai Gurira
Democrats tease their potential 2020 presidential campaigns, Michael Kosta investigates competitive video gaming, and actor Danai Gurira discusses "The Walking Dead."
02/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E24061Extended - February 7, 2019 - Dorothy Butler Gilliam
Ronny Chieng talks about raising taxes on the rich, Roy Wood Jr. highlights notable civil rights marches, and journalist Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses "Trailblazer."
02/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E63February 12, 2019 - Spike Lee
President Trump holds a rally in El Paso, Texas, notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar's hippos take over Colombia, and writer and director Spike Lee discusses "BlacKkKlansman."
02/12/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E64Extended - February 13, 2019 - RaMell Ross
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal sparks outrage, Bricky the Border Wall heads to Texas, and director RaMell Ross talks "Hale County This Morning, This Evening."
02/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E65Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson
Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E66February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu
Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E67Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter
Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E68Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris
President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E69Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E70Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor
02/25/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E71Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend
President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E72Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas
Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E74A Total Shutshow
The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E75This Is U.S.
The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E76The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III
The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E77You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2
The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E78Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman
Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E80Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown
Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E81Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia
Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 • E82Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee
Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
Interview
09:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E82Jay Inslee - Running for President on a Platform of Fighting Climate Change - Extended Interview
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee talks about his environmental record as the governor of Washington and discusses the urgency of climate change.
03/18/2019
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E82Joe Biden's Sloppy 2020 Talk, Bernie Sanders's Shower Injury & Beto O'Rourke's Apology Spree
Joe Biden accidentally hints at a 2020 presidential run, Bernie Sanders soldiers on after cutting his head on a shower door, and Beto O'Rourke spends the weekend apologizing.
03/18/2019
Highlight
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E82Trump's 50-Tweet Tirade, Apple's Streaming Service & J.K. Rowling's Sexy Hogwarts Gossip
President Trump goes on a weekend Twitter rampage, Apple announces a streaming video service, and J.K. Rowling adds juicy details to the "Harry Potter" universe.
03/18/2019
Highlight
05:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E82Students vs. Climate Change & Oil Companies vs. Oceans
Ronny Chieng reacts to a global student walkout to protest climate change and weighs in on the negative impacts that oil companies are having on oceans.
03/18/2019
Exclusive
02:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E82Between the Scenes - Trevor Talks About Trump and the Shooting in New Zealand
Trevor disagrees with people who believe President Trump is to blame for the mass shooting in New Zealand and explains that both are products of white supremacy.
03/19/2019
