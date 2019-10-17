The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

November 12, 2019 - Noah Baumbach

Season 25 E 22 • 11/12/2019

Former Trump administration officials churn out tell-all memoirs, Roy Wood Jr. highlights adorable animals in the news, and Noah Baumbach discusses his movie "Marriage Story."

October 17, 2019 - Taika Waititi

Trevor tackles the latest onslaught of headlines, Dulce Sloan gives her take on President Trump's impeachment strategy, and director Taika Waititi discusses "Jojo Rabbit."
10/17/2019
Extended - October 28, 2019 - Beto O'Rourke & Michelle Yeoh

President Trump gloats over the death of ISIS's leader, Beto O'Rourke discusses his 2020 White House bid, and actor Michelle Yeoh chats about her role in "Last Christmas."
10/28/2019
Extended - October 29, 2019 - Noname

Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Alexander Vindman's impeachment testimony, Californians flee massive wildfires, and rapper Noname talks about Noname's Book Club.
10/29/2019
Extended - October 30, 2019 - Amy Klobuchar

Sean Spicer gets shady for the sake of a "Dancing with the Stars" victory, Ronny Chieng bashes Halloween, and Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses her 2020 presidential campaign.
10/30/2019
October 31, 2019 - Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton

Washington Nationals fans celebrate their World Series win, Trevor covers worldwide protests, and Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton discuss "The Book of Gutsy Women."
10/31/2019
Extended - November 4, 2019 - Colson Whitehead

Drug smugglers cut holes in President Trump's border wall, Elizabeth Warren takes heat from her 2020 Democratic rivals, and Colson Whitehead discusses "The Nickel Boys."
11/04/2019
Extended - November 5, 2019 - Cory Booker & Edward Norton

Trevor highlights California's inmate firefighters, Senator Cory Booker talks about his 2020 presidential campaign, and Edward Norton discusses "Motherless Brooklyn."
11/05/2019
Extended - November 6, 2019 - Julian Castro

Elizabeth Warren terrifies the superrich, Michael Kosta examines the alt-right's anti-masturbation stance, and Julian Castro discusses his Democratic presidential candidacy.
11/06/2019
Extended - November 7, 2019 - Jenny Slate

The vaping industry allegedly targets teens, an expert (Michael Kosta) highlights Donald Trump's iconic posture, and Jenny Slate discusses "Little Weirds" and "Stage Fright."
11/07/2019
Extended - November 11, 2019 - Jim Himes & Anna Kendrick

Michael Bloomberg prepares to join the Democratic primary field, Rep. Jim Himes discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and Anna Kendrick talks about "Noelle."
11/11/2019
Extended - November 13, 2019 - Daniel Kaluuya

Impeachment hearings against President Trump go public, Jaboukie Young-White and Roy Wood Jr. try to sell Trump's childhood home, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Queen & Slim."
11/13/2019
Extended - November 14, 2019 - Steve Ballmer & Jeff Garlin

Fox News writes off the Trump impeachment hearings as boring, Steve Ballmer discusses his USAFacts initiative, and Jeff Garlin talks about "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago."
11/14/2019
Extended - November 18, 2019 - Tom Steyer

Diplomat David Holmes adds fuel to Trump's Ukraine scandal, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta serve up new presidential excuses, and Tom Steyer discusses his 2020 presidential bid.
11/18/2019
Extended - November 19, 2019 - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Desi Lydic investigates Rep. Eric Swalwell's alleged televised fart, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover sports news, and Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "His Dark Materials."
11/19/2019
November 20, 2019 - November Democratic Debate Special

Trevor analyzes the fifth Democratic debate live, Roy Wood Jr. gets insight from black voters, and MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez discusses her book "The Likeability Trap."
11/20/2019
Extended - November 21, 2019 - Lena Waithe

Trevor discusses 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Roy Wood Jr. highlights black contributions to Thanksgiving, and Lena Waithe talks about her movie "Queen & Slim."
11/21/2019
Extended - December 2, 2019 - Mark Ruffalo

Trevor tackles developments in the 2020 Democratic primary, Michael Kosta defends Joe Biden's "No Malarkey" messaging, and Mark Ruffalo discusses his movie "Dark Waters."
12/02/2019
Extended - December 3, 2019 - Ta-Nehisi Coates

President Trump clashes with French President Emmanuel Macron, Roy Wood Jr. gets an education in alternative meat science, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses "The Water Dancer."
12/03/2019
Extended - December 4, 2019 - Brittany Howard

Underwater speakers help revitalize dying coral reefs, NATO leaders laugh at President Trump behind his back, and Brittany Howard talks about her debut solo album "Jaime."
12/04/2019
Extended - December 5, 2019 - John Lithgow

Nancy Pelosi calls for drafting impeachment articles against President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults with the founding fathers, and John Lithgow discusses "Bombshell."
12/05/2019
TikTok Recklessness, Team Trump's Food Stamp Cuts & The Rise of Cosmic Crisp Apples

Teens take to TikTok in dire situations, the Trump administration pushes massive cuts to SNAP, and long-lasting Cosmic Crisp apples hit grocery store shelves.
12/05/2019
Would the Founding Fathers Have Impeached Trump?

As Democrats and Republicans debate the merits of impeaching President Trump, Jaboukie Young-White consults his crystal ball to gain insight from America's founding fathers.
12/05/2019
The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Pelosi Greenlights Impeachment Articles Against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment against President Trump a day after three constitutional scholars testified about his actions before Congress.
12/05/2019
John Lithgow - Playing Roger Ailes in "Bombshell" & Skewering Trump in "Dumpty" - Extended Interview

Actor John Lithgow describes how he took on the complicated role of disgraced former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and talks about his humorous book of anti-Trump poetry "Dumpty."
12/05/2019
