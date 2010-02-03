Comedy Central Presents

Amy Schumer

Season 14 E 14 • 04/02/2010

Amy Schumer gives advice on how to use Facebook and surviving the attractiveness of people from Miami.

Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E22
Myq Kaplan

Myq Kaplan talks about cheating death, explains why he won't ask the audience questions and imagines science fiction in ancient Greece.
03/02/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E5
Rob Riggle

Rob Riggle describes the nightmare that is a football stadium men's room, why he loathes the elderly and how conversations with his best friend make him look awful.
03/05/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E6
Jon Lajoie

Jon Lajoie sings about being an average guy, creates an anthem for stoners and debuts a modern birthday song.
03/05/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E7
Julian McCullough

Julian McCullough ponders what's inside women's purses, reveals his fears of becoming a cat lady and explains why he won't buy curtains.
03/12/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E8
Shane Mauss

Shane Mauss talks about his plan to deter burglars from robbing him, freak accidents at Six Flags and questionable figures of speech.
03/12/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E9
Donald Glover

Donald Glover outlines the strategic use of racial slurs during an argument, warns against taking advice from Tracy Morgan and details the anatomy of a Black nerd.
03/19/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E10
Jon Dore

Jon Dore talks about his love of practical jokes, suggests words to avoid in conversation and describes his attempt to throw out a garbage pail.
03/19/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E11
Rachel Feinstein

Rachel Feinstein discusses her mom's quirky style, details what it's like to hang out with her drunk friends and recalls an awkward exchange with a stranger.
03/26/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E12
The Sklar Brothers

The Sklar Brothers (Randy and Jason) talk about famous twins in the news and express their disdain for unrealistic fairy tales.
03/26/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E13
Rory Albanese

Rory Albanese talks about traveling in Europe, naming body parts and Americans who have a New Jersey attitude.
04/02/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E15
Matt Braunger

Matt Braunger lays out his pornography rule, then celebrates his enjoyment of Halloween and overly literate athletes.
04/09/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E16
Mo Mandel

Mo Mandel weighs in on the showbiz culture in Los Angeles, describes his bizarre massage experience and talks about this trip to Africa.
04/09/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E18
Iliza Shlesinger

Iliza Shlesinger talks about people who don't get cold, wonders why radio DJs are so irritating and answers an important question for women.
04/16/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E17
Bret Ernst

Bret Ernst describes going to clubs with his Italian friends and explains why men shouldn't dress up for Halloween.
04/16/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E19
Eliot Chang

Eliot Chang explains why he's not offended by women with Asian fetishes, bemoans Facebook culture and wonders why he's still single.
04/23/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E20
Mike DeStefano

Mike DeStefano advises young people to stay in school, explains why he doesn't apologize and reveals why he doesn't like New York City cab drivers
04/23/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E21
Ryan Stout

Ryan Stout describes his favorite type of laugh and explains why he volunteers his time with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
04/30/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E23
Andy Kindler

Andy Kindler explains how he would write horoscopes, describes combining vices in Amsterdam and questions a wildlife sign in England.
05/07/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S14 • E24
Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye talks about what kind of drug he would choose to do at the gym, recounts his mother's boring stories and explains why riding Splash Mountain is awkward.
05/07/2010
Comedy Central Presents
S15 • E1
Tom Segura

Tom Segura does his best to understand the reality show "I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant" and describes the worst thing about visiting Atlantic City.
01/21/2011
