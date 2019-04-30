The Jim Jefferies Show

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E7
April 30, 2019 - Addicted to Everything

Jim looks at how gamification gets people addicted to tech, tries to figure out if Australia has a gambling problem and explains why strict laws don't curb addiction.
04/30/2019
21:15
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E8
May 7, 2019 - Giving Kids in Foster Care a Leg Up

Jim weighs in on ancestry testing, chats with Ty Burrell about giving opportunities to kids in foster care and examines how kid influencers are vulnerable to exploitation.
05/07/2019
21:00
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Dividing the United States

Jim makes the case for universal basic income, takes a critical look at "poverty tourism" in South Africa and proposes splitting America up into different countries.
05/14/2019
20:55
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E10
May 21, 2019 - The Cost of Trading Away Freedom

Jim examines the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, visits Singapore to weigh the pros and cons of living in a restrictive society, and criticizes recent abortion bans.
05/21/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E11
September 17, 2019 - Americans Stopped Caring About Privacy

Jim gives his take on some unpopular opinions, visits Hong Kong to learn about "citizen scores" and scrutinizes America's nonchalant attitude about data security.
09/17/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E12
September 24, 2019 - Jim Gives Socialism an Overhaul

Jim explains why free college for everyone might not be a good idea after all, finds a compromise between socialism and capitalism, and celebrates the Emmy Awards.
09/24/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E13
October 1, 2019 - Jim Takes On Cancel Culture

Jim discusses the consequences of "cancel culture," shares how inclusion is changing the toy industry and laments a hairy situation.
10/01/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E14
October 8, 2019 - The Decline of Sex in Japan

Jim discusses the spate of recent deaths linked to vaping, visits Japan to examine the decline of sex among young people and looks at the disappearing stigma around STDs.
10/08/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E15
October 15, 2019 - Diving Into the Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Jim unpacks the Trump impeachment inquiry, visits South Africa to learn about traditional medicine techniques and weighs in on how U.S. culture tackles mental health.
10/15/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E16
October 22, 2019 - Jim's Ride-Along with His Cop Brother

Jim explains why people love conspiracy theories, looks at why policing is safer in Australia and shares the latest news about how humans have doomed their own planet.
10/22/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E17
October 29, 2019 - Legal Prostitution vs. Sex Trafficking

Jim breaks down the latest Halloween trends, finds out whether sex trafficking is linked to legal prostitution, and compares American and British chocolate manufacturing.
10/29/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E18
November 5, 2019 - Why Americans Fear the Wrong Things

Jim looks at recent Facebook controversies, enlists Rep. Madeleine Dean to help him run for office, and talks to author Barry Glassner about America's "Culture of Fear."
11/05/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E19
November 12, 2019 - Are Japanese B-Stylers Racist?

Jim examines the decline of religion in America, investigates the Japanese trend of appropriating African-American culture and asks panelists to identify racist scenarios.
11/12/2019
21:30
The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E20
November 19, 2019 - There Are Too Many Choices

On Jim's final episode, he discusses the world's first penis transplant, exposes the brutal practice of shark finning and explains why too many choices can be a bad thing.
11/19/2019
