@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, July 21, 2014
Season 1 E 107 • 07/21/2014
Mike Phirman and Paul and Storm come up with steamy details about the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie, list #WorseMoonLandingQuotes and learn about some wild tribute bands.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E96Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Erin Foley and the Sklar Brothers guess which piece of Riff Raff fan art is the most expensive, list #HighHistory moments and learn about dinosaur-themed erotica.
06/17/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E97Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Michaela Watkins, Michael Showalter and David Wain of "They Came Together" list #BadBeatlesSongs, create awful Twitter bios and write inner monologues for postcoital couples.
06/18/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E99Monday, June 23, 2014
"Jason Nash Is Married" stars Busy Philipps, Andy Daly and Jason Nash learn about a photogenic lawbreaker, #RuinAVideoGameCharacter and come up with ways to stop a wedding.
06/23/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E100Tuesday, June 24, 2014
In the 100th episode, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Doug Benson write lines from the new "Star Wars" movie, list #RejectedHashtags and perform @midnight fan fiction.
06/24/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E101Wednesday, June 25, 2014
"Sullivan & Son" stars Steve Byrne, Owen Benjamin and Roy Wood Jr. find out about a pricey new app, #MakeARapperSoft and write taglines for horrifying pieces of taxidermy.
06/25/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E102Thursday, June 26, 2014
Harley Morenstein, Hannah Hart and Grace Helbig find out which "Transformers" costume got the most comments, list #TVShowSequels and watch strange musical training videos.
06/26/2014
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E103Monday, July 14, 2014
Dannah Phirman, Danielle Schneider and Matt Besser of "The Hotwives of Orlando" guess which NBA meme got the most likes, list #RejectedWeirdAlSongs and create Vine trends.
07/14/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E104Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Paul F. Tompkins, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Scott Aukerman learn about Japanese vagina molds, list #BadSummerJobs and come up with taglines for some strange Etsy products.
07/15/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E105Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Seth Morris, John Ross Bowie and Peter Serafinowicz find out which Derek Jeter rumor showed up on Reddit, list #NewESPYCategories and caption animal glamour shots.
07/16/2014
Full Ep
34:38
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E106Extended - Thursday, July 17, 2014
In this extended, uncensored episode, Wil Wheaton, Aisha Tyler and Kevin Pereira list #DepressingDisney rides, write Craigslist ads for gamer rooms and view budget cosplay.
07/17/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E107Monday, July 21, 2014
Mike Phirman and Paul and Storm come up with steamy details about the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movie, list #WorseMoonLandingQuotes and learn about some wild tribute bands.
07/21/2014
Full Ep
30:19
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E108Extended - Tuesday, July 22, 2014
In this extended episode, Tom Lennon, Reggie Watts and "Weird Al" Yankovic learn about a terrifying Danish pastime, list #BadJeopardyCategories and figure out which wacky morning radio shows are real.
07/22/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E109Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Jonah Ray, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani of The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail list #ComicConBands, title sequels to bizarre graphic novels and try to make Chris cringe.
07/23/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E110Thursday, July 24, 2014
Marc Maron, Sara Schaefer and Kyle Kinane find out which bizarre Comic-Con panel is real, list #LameConventions and watch clips from horrifying children's shows.
07/24/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E111Monday, July 28, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Phil Hanley and Joe DeRosa find out who posted a disturbing leg selfie on Facebook, list #DogMovies and judge the @midnight Vinetern semifinalists.
07/28/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E112Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Chad Daniels, Jay Larson and Morgan Murphy find out why women on OkCupid prefer to date unattractive men, list #SexyBaseball names and write taglines for repurposed junk.
07/29/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E113Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Matt Braunger, Hasan Minhaj and Emily Heller list #NewSyfyOriginals, figure out which bizarre apps are real and come up with Kickstarter campaigns that don't deserve funding.
07/30/2014
Full Ep
25:06
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E114Extended - Thursday, July 31, 2014
Jen Kirkman, Jermaine Fowler and Mike Lawrence figure out which odd picture Chris Pratt tweeted, list #BadHogwartsClasses and hear strange goth confessions.
07/31/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E115Monday, August 4, 2014
Moshe Kasher, Donnell Rawlings and Jesse Joyce list #ShartCelebs, write taglines for awful SkyMall products and learn shocking facts about Denmark.
08/04/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E116Tuesday, August 5, 2014
Rob Riggle, Owen Burke and Rob Huebel list #ShartBooks, write sales pitches for odd Nigerian movie posters and guess which threads from bodybuilding message boards are real.
08/05/2014
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021