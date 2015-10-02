@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Season 2 E 73 • 03/10/2015
Mark Normand, Seth Herzog and Nikki Glaser watch a Super Mario Bros. anti-drug PSA from the 80s, list #5WordDealBreakers and write hostile sticky notes to hang on a fridge.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E62Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Barry Rothbart, Annie Lederman and Judah Friedlander respond to sexual advances from Spider-Man, write taglines to sell gifts for couples and list erotic movie merchandise.
02/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E63Extended - Wednesday, February 11, 2015 - Uncensored
Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt and Robert Kirkman of "The Walking Dead" list #ZombieSongs, write B-movie dialogue and share spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E64Monday, February 23, 2015
Hot Dog, Star Schlessinger and Paul F. Tompkins of "No, You Shut Up!" list #DogTVShows, guess which Russian food arrangements are real and come up with new puppet laws.
02/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E65Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Yvette Nicole Brown, Lindsay Sloane and Tom Lennon of "The Odd Couple" learn about an unusual Internet mash-up, describe #RoommatesIn5Words and watch unpopular music videos.
02/24/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E66Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Michael Ian Black, Clark Duke and Kumail Nanjiani come up with Disney-themed sex toys, #MakeASongBritish, tweet about the 19th century and list kosher strains of marijuana.
02/25/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E67Extended - Thursday, February 26, 2015 - Uncensored
Kate Micucci, Brandon Johnson and T.J. Miller #RuinAFairyTale, guess which Bollywood scenes are real and list "House of Cards" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/26/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E68Monday, March 2, 2015
Jen Kirkman, Baratunde Thurston and Doug Benson find out how Justin Bieber celebrated his 21st birthday, list #HellishFoods and come up with adult-themed Dr. Seuss books.
03/02/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E69Tuesday, March 3, 2015
Kevin Smith, Jessica Chobot and Matt Mira learn about a creepy new video game, list #TechTVShows and guess whether tweets were written by Marc Maron or Chris's mom.
03/03/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E71Extended - Thursday, March 5, 2015 - Uncensored
Trevor Moore, Heather Anne Campbell and Nick Thune describe teenage Prince, list #LesserKnownArtists and guess which websites are real in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E72Monday, March 9, 2015
Mamrie Hart, Yassir Lester and Jonah Ray learn about a new term that Chris coined on "Talking Dead," list #SofterActionHeroes and make announcements as Apple CEO Tim Cook.
03/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E74Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Emily Heller, Brendon Walsh and Randy Liedtke learn about a regrettably named men's shelter, #MakeAMovieHealthy and guess which bizarre PSAs are real.
03/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E75Extended - Thursday, March 12, 2015 - Uncensored
Beth Behrs, Jonathan Kite and Whitney Cummings of "2 Broke Girls" list #BudgetBooks, decode drunk Vines and name ancient Egyptian pornos in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/12/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E76Monday, March 16, 2015
Alice Wetterlund, Ricky Velez and Jesse Joyce #MakeACelebrityIrish, write business slogans for questionable companies and come up with awful tourist destinations.
03/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E77Tuesday, March 17, 2015
April Richardson, Sean Patton and Paul Scheer list #NBABands, hashtag images of St. Patrick's Day debauchery and write suggestive texts as leprechauns.
03/17/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E78Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Rick Glassman, Bianca Kajlich and Ron Funches of "Undateable" learn about the Knockout Challenge, guess which strange wrestling videos are real and write awful Tinder bios.
03/18/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E79Extended - Thursday, March 19, 2015 - Uncensored
David Wain, Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel of "Childrens Hospital" list porn parody catchphrases, #AdorableIllnesses and odd ebook chapters in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E80Monday, March 23, 2015
Vanessa Ramos, Kyle Kinane and Rhys Darby comfort a forlorn piccolo player, #InternetASong, guess why vloggers are crying and fill in the blanks in Deepak Chopra tweets.
03/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E81Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Fortune Feimster, Ben Gleib and Moshe Kasher list roles for Chris to play on "The X-Files" reboot, describe #MyExIn5Words and reveal their spring break regrets.
03/24/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E82Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Steve Agee, Tom Lennon and #PointsMe comedian Chris Cubas watch the "Entourage" movie trailer, list #FantasyCelebs, translate emoji and write inappropriate acrostic poems.
03/25/2015
