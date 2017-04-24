The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Extended - May 11, 2017 - D.L. Hughley

Season 22 E 115 • 05/11/2017

President Trump's rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey begins to unravel, Russian officials visit the White House, and D.L. Hughley discusses "The D.L. Hughley Show."

More

Watching

Full Ep
31:36
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E104
Extended - April 24, 2017 - John Kasich

President Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office, Desi Lydic learns about Christian culture in Alabama, and Ohio Governor John Kasich discusses "Two Paths."
04/24/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E105
April 25, 2017 - Charlamagne Tha God

"Donald Trump" of The President Show defends his first 100 days in office, Hasan Minhaj investigates prison reform in Alabama, and Charlamagne Tha God talks "Black Privilege."
04/25/2017
Full Ep
26:12
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E106
Extended - April 26, 2017 - Kevin Coval

Trevor finds out how Southerners honor Confederate Memorial Day, Jordan Klepper examines Alabama's history, and Kevin Coval discusses his book "A People's History of Chicago."
04/26/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E107
April 27, 2017 - Katy Tur

Trevor recaps the day's top headlines, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how Bigfoot could save Alabama's forests, and Katy Tur talks about covering Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
04/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E108
May 1, 2017 - Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett & Tommy Vietor

The Fyre Festival implodes, Hasan Minhaj celebrates his gig at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor discuss "Pod Save America."
05/01/2017
Full Ep
24:17
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E109
Extended - May 2, 2017 - W. Kamau Bell

Hillary Clinton looks back at the 2016 election, Ronny Chieng examines the horrors of air travel, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell."
05/02/2017
Full Ep
23:38
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E111
Extended - May 4, 2017 - Robert Sapolsky

House Republicans pass an Obamacare replacement bill, Roy Wood Jr. uses an airline scandal to make Congress care about black people, and Robert Sapolsky discusses "Behave."
05/04/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E112
May 8, 2017 - Wanda Sykes

Michelle Wolf weighs in on women's health care under the GOP, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to France electing Emmanuel Macron president, and Wanda Sykes chats about "Snatched."
05/08/2017
Full Ep
29:13
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E113
Extended - May 9, 2017 - Djimon Hounsou

Sally Yates testifies about Michael Flynn in an open Senate hearing, Hasan Minhaj gives the media advice for the Trump era, and Djimon Hounsou discusses "King Arthur."
05/09/2017
Full Ep
24:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E114
Extended - May 10, 2017 - Valerie Jarrett

Trevor examines the fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett discusses the Obamas' post-White House activism.
05/10/2017
Full Ep
24:45
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E115
Extended - May 11, 2017 - D.L. Hughley

President Trump's rationale for firing FBI Director James Comey begins to unravel, Russian officials visit the White House, and D.L. Hughley discusses "The D.L. Hughley Show."
05/11/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E116
May 15, 2017 - Timothy Snyder

President Trump allegedly shares classified information with Russian officials, Confederate monuments get dismantled in the South, and Timothy Snyder discusses "On Tyranny."
05/15/2017
Full Ep
24:39
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E117
Extended - May 16, 2017 - Gabourey Sidibe

Jordan Klepper explains why President Trump gave classified intel to Russian officials, Ronny Chieng talks flying cars, and Gabourey Sidibe discusses "This Is Just My Face."
05/16/2017
Full Ep
26:00
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E118
Extended - May 17, 2017 - Susan Burton

President Trump allegedly asked James Comey to end the Russia investigation, Vladimir Putin comes to the White House's aid, and Susan Burton discusses "Becoming Ms. Burton."
05/17/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E119
May 18, 2017 - Kerry Washington

Trevor reviews the ongoing turmoil within the Trump administration, Desi Lydic interviews an excessively honest politician, and Kerry Washington chats about "Scandal."
05/18/2017
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E120
May 30, 2017 - Elizabeth Ford

President Trump goes on his first international trip, Jordan Klepper breaks down the Brussels NATO summit, and Elizabeth Ford discusses "Sometimes Amazing Things Happen."
05/30/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E121
May 31, 2017 - Logan Browning

The White House praises President Trump's trip abroad, Michelle Wolf unpacks the expectations surrounding "Wonder Woman," and Logan Browning discusses "Dear White People."
05/31/2017
Full Ep
34:52
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E122
Extended - June 1, 2017 - Al Franken

President Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, Jim Jefferies weighs in on the White House's woes, and Senator Al Franken discusses "Giant of the Senate."
06/01/2017
Full Ep
28:47
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E123
Extended - June 5, 2017 - William J. Barber II

World leaders react to President Trump pulling out of the Paris climate deal, Michelle Wolf recaps Megyn Kelly's NBC debut, and William J. Barber II discusses systemic racism.
06/05/2017
Full Ep
22:49
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E124
Extended - June 6, 2017 - John Avlon

Trevor examines President Trump's penchant for touting phony accomplishments, Gina Yashere weighs in on the U.K. election, and John Avlon discusses "Washington's Farewell."
06/06/2017
Full Ep
24:50
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S22 • E125
Extended - June 7, 2017 - Sebastian Junger & Nick Quested

Attorney General Jeff Sessions offers to resign, Eric Trump reportedly shifted charity funds into Trump firms, and Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested discuss "Hell on Earth."
06/07/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021