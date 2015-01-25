Roustabout

Mississippi Splendor - Uncensored

Season 1 E 5 • 01/25/2015

After traveling through a polluted stretch of the Mississippi and into a more beautiful one, Kurt reflects on his trip so far.

06:41

Roustabout
S1 • E1
Chicago: The Journey Begins (feat. Wyatt Cenac) - Uncensored

Kurt Braunohler sets off on a mission to jet ski from Chicago to New Orleans and hits his first obstacle almost immediately.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
06:34

Roustabout
S1 • E2
Trapped in a Lock - Uncensored

Kurt and the crew find themselves floating in the Illinois River, low on both gas and morale.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
06:38

Roustabout
S1 • E3
Out of Gas at the Nightmare Factory - Uncensored

Kurt and the crew scramble to find gas and wind up docking in a dangerous stretch of electrified water.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
08:57

Roustabout
S1 • E4
Jon Daly Takes St. Louis - Uncensored

While trying to orchestrate a publicity stunt in St. Louis, Kurt and Jon Daly run into trouble with the National Park Service.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
04:40

Roustabout
S1 • E5
Full Ep
06:51

Roustabout
S1 • E6
The Tiniest Town in America - Uncensored

Kurt visits the residents of Kaskaskia, one of the smallest towns in Illinois, and presents them with a special gift.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
08:49

Roustabout
S1 • E7
Wet Hot American Wedding - Uncensored

Kurt officiates a jet-ski wedding and clashes with the marine team when he refuses to wait out a rainstorm.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
07:54

Roustabout
S1 • E8
Jet-Ski Gangs, Bikers and Kyle Kinane - Uncensored

Kurt starts a jet-ski gang with Kyle Kinane and performs stand-up at a biker bar in Tennessee.
01/25/2015
Full Ep
10:33

Roustabout
S1 • E9
New Orleans: The End (feat. Kristen Schaal) - Uncensored

The crew finally reaches New Orleans, where Kurt meets up with Kristen Schaal and celebrates with a parade through town.
01/25/2015
