Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level
Tacarra Williams
Season 2 E 2 • 08/10/2018
Kevin Hart welcomes Tacarra Williams to the stage, where she describes her job as a life skills coach in Southern California jails and recalls getting hit on by an inmate.
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS1 • E1"Spank" Horton
Kevin Hart brings his old friend "Spank" Horton to the stage to talk about the difficulties of marriage, being a father to a giant teenage son and living in white suburbia.
06/18/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS1 • E2James Davis
James Davis tells Kevin Hart what it means to be "Hood Adjacent," then takes the stage to talk safe sex, DUIs and the problem with going to the club with Kevin's entourage.
06/25/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS1 • E3Taneshia "Just Nesh" Rice
"Just Nesh" Rice tells Kevin Hart how stand-up is like crack, then performs a set about accidental adultery, dating farmers online and having an eight-year-old as a roommate.
07/02/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS1 • E4Vincent Oshana
Kevin Hart welcomes Air Force veteran Vincent Oshana to the stage, where he talks about military poseurs, a prank gone wrong and what he loves most about women.
07/09/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS1 • E5Mario Tory
After chatting about Dobermans with Kevin Hart, Mario Tory talks about eating like an adult, flying on the cheap and what it means to be man of the house.
07/16/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS1 • E6BT Kingsley
BT Kingsley confirms his trendsetter lifestyle to Kevin Hart, then uses his set to defend bad spellers, attack Capri Sun drinks and confront his absentee father.
07/23/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS1 • E7Ray Grady
Ray Grady tells Kevin Hart about the power of not fearing failure, then unleashes his inner alpha male to teach everyone what it means to be a man in a complicated world.
07/30/2017
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS2 • E1T. Murph
T. Murph compares barbershops to comedy clubs with Kevin Hart, then takes the stage to clear up misconceptions about Chicago and talk about spying on his son at school.
08/03/2018
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS2 • E3Malik S.
Malik S. tells Kevin Hart about his time as an English teacher, then marvels at the power women have over men and challenges the idea that men love sex more.
08/17/2018
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS2 • E4Jeff Horste
Jeff Horste tells Kevin Hart about his strangest gig, then talks about what it was like growing up in Detroit and why the "Scooby-Doo" crew wouldn't last long in his hometown.
08/24/2018
Kevin Hart Presents: The Next LevelS2 • E5Ron G.
Ron G. tells Kevin Hart about his first stand-up set, then takes the stage to describe what it's like to be broke and dating in Los Angeles.
08/31/2018
