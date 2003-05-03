Chappelle's Show
True Hollywood Stories: Prince & Red Balls Energy Drink
Season 2 E 5 • 02/18/2004
Negrodamus reveals the answers to life's great mysteries, Charlie Murphy tells the story of going toe-to-toe with Prince in a basketball game, and CeeLo performs.
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E7Real Movies & Wu-Tang Financial
Dave takes a realistic look at "The Matrix" and "Pretty Woman," the Wu-Tang Clan opens a financial consulting firm, and Paul Mooney answers an odd question from Stephen King.
03/05/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E8Tyrone Biggums's Intervention & Racist Hollywood Animals
Dave imagines realistic versions of "Ghost" and "Half Baked," a news team reports on racist Hollywood animals, and loved ones stage an intervention for Tyrone Biggums.
03/12/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E9Blackzilla & Playa Haters' Ball
Dave takes Japan by storm in the sci-fi adventure "Blackzilla," "America Undercover" gets an inside look at the Playa Haters' Ball, and The Roots perform.
03/19/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E10Piss on You & The World's Greatest Wars
Paul Mooney answers questions from people on the street, a pair of shoes ignites one of America's long-forgotten wars, Dave reimagines "Deep Impact," and GZA performs.
03/26/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E11Make-A-Wish & Fisticuff
Technical difficulties inadvertently launch Fisticuff's rap career, Dave finds himself in a ruthless video game battle with an ill child, and De La Soul performs.
04/02/2003
Chappelle's ShowS1 • E12O'Dweeds & Trading Spouses
Dave brings street basketball moves to other sports, families take part in "Trading Spouses," and Blackstar performs.
04/09/2003
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E1Samuel Jackson Beer & Racial Draft
Dave debuts Samuel L. Jackson's beer, improves boring situations with slow motion and reveals major upsets in "The Racial Draft."
01/21/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E2Negrodamus & The Niggar Family
Calvin discovers the realities of working in a fast-food restaurant, the mystic Negrodamus answers life's greatest mysteries, Dave introduces Black Gallagher, and DMX performs.
01/28/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E3White People Can't Dance & The Three Daves
Dave joins John Mayer to test a theory that white people can't resist guitar riffs, then looks at how he's changed through the years.
02/04/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E4The Love Contract & True Hollywood Stories: Rick James
Charlie Murphy tells the story of his feud with habitual line-stepper Rick James, and Ludacris performs.
02/11/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E7World Series of Dice & Mooney on Movies
Paul Mooney breaks down "Gone with the Wind," "Barbershop" and "The Last Samurai," the Marcy Projects hosts a dice shooting contest, and Kanye West and Common perform.
03/03/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E8I Know Black People & Keeping It Real Goes Wrong
Dave tests game show contestants on their knowledge of African-American culture, and Erykah Badu performs.
03/10/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E9Oprah's Baby Daddy & Jury Duty
Dave receives life-changing news from Oprah and imagines being a juror on high-profile court cases. Wyclef Jean performs.
03/17/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E10Kneehigh Park & Making da Band
Reality show contestants get sent on crazy errands around New York, Dave and Q-Tip offer kids life lessons with the help of puppets, and Snoop Dogg performs.
03/24/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E11Mandela Boot Camp & The Time Haters
Dave looks back on unaired sketches, including Nelson Mandela's boot camp for troubled teens and time-traveling player haters. Kanye West, Mos Def and Freeway perform.
03/31/2004
Chappelle's ShowS2 • E12Wayne Brady & Tyrone Biggums's Fear Factor
Tyrone Biggums competes on "Fear Factor," and a night out with Wayne Brady turns disastrous for Dave.
04/07/2004
