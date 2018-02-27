The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
March 15, 2018 - Christiane Amanpour
Season 23 E 83 • 03/15/2018
An astronaut's DNA is altered by his time in space, Trump taps CNBC's Larry Kudlow to be his economic adviser, and Christiane Amanpour discusses "Sex & Love Around the World."
More
Watching
Full Ep
23:04
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E73Extended - February 27, 2018 - Nima Elbagir
Trevor looks at the 2018 midterm congressional candidates, a German village grapples with a Nazi-era town bell, and CNN's Nima Elbagir talks about Libya's slave trade.
02/27/2018
Full Ep
27:22
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E74Extended - February 28, 2018 - Jorge Ramos
HUD Secretary Ben Carson blows taxpayer money on office furniture, Roy Wood Jr. and Dulce Sloan examine accomplishments of black women, and Jorge Ramos discusses "Stranger."
02/28/2018
Full Ep
26:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E75Extended - March 1, 2018 - Chadwick Boseman
President Trump sides with Democrats on gun control, Ronny Chieng asks a pro wrestler how Democrats can reach middle America, and Chadwick Boseman discusses "Black Panther."
03/01/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E76March 5, 2018 - David Chang
President Trump threatens to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel, Trevor weighs the cost of artificial intelligence on everyday life, and David Chang talks "Ugly Delicious."
03/05/2018
Full Ep
25:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E77Extended - March 6, 2018 - Malcolm Jenkins
Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg lashes out at Robert Mueller's subpoena, Desi Lydic explores robot sex, and Eagles captain Malcolm Jenkins discusses his off-the-field activism.
03/06/2018
Full Ep
25:02
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E78Extended - March 7, 2018 - Terese Marie Mailhot
The White House erupts into chaos, Ronny Chieng looks at how artificial intelligence is changing the legal system, and Terese Marie Mailhot talks about "Heart Berries."
03/07/2018
Full Ep
26:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E79Extended - March 8, 2018 - Vann R. Newkirk II
Donald Trump pushes the myth that video games spur gun violence, Dulce Sloan examines tech's racial blind spot, and Vann R. Newkirk II talks Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E80March 12, 2018 - Junot Diaz
President Trump agrees to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. kick off Third Month Mania, and author Junot Diaz discusses "Islandborn."
03/12/2018
Full Ep
23:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E81Extended - March 13, 2018 - David Byrne
President Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Vladimir Putin refuses to admit that Russia poisoned a spy in the U.K., and David Byrne discusses "American Utopia."
03/13/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E82March 14, 2018 - Krysten Ritter
Students protest gun violence on National Walkout Day, Lewis Black examines Donald Trump's golfing habits, and Krysten Ritter discusses her role on "Marvel's Jessica Jones."
03/14/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E83March 15, 2018 - Christiane Amanpour
An astronaut's DNA is altered by his time in space, Trump taps CNBC's Larry Kudlow to be his economic adviser, and Christiane Amanpour discusses "Sex & Love Around the World."
03/15/2018
Full Ep
26:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E84Extended - March 19, 2018 - Mitch Landrieu
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is fired, Vladimir Putin celebrates yet another election victory, and Mitch Landrieu discusses his book "In the Shadow of Statues."
03/19/2018
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E85March 20, 2018 - Drew Barrymore
President Trump wages a war against opioids, Third Month Mania's Bracket of Bulls**t enters round two, and Drew Barrymore discusses her role in "Santa Clarita Diet."
03/20/2018
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E86Extended - March 21, 2018 - Matt Damon & Gary White
Three women add to President Trump's legal woes, Trevor breaks down the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, and Matt Damon and Gary White discuss Water.org and WaterEquity.
03/21/2018
Full Ep
30:10
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E87Extended - March 22, 2018 - RuPaul Charles
Ronny Chieng weighs in on Facebook's data-sharing scandal, Trevor talks to survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, FL, and RuPaul Charles discusses "RuPaul's Drag Race."
03/22/2018
Full Ep
23:52
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E88Extended - March 26, 2018 - Tyler Perry
America's teens make history at the March For Our Lives, Roy Wood Jr. investigates a pro-gun rally in Montana, and Tyler Perry discusses his film "Acrimony."
03/26/2018
Full Ep
31:41
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E89Extended - March 27, 2018 - Sean Penn
Trevor examines Trump's incoming National Security Adviser John Bolton, Third Month Mania's bulls**t heats up, and Sean Penn discusses his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff."
03/27/2018
Full Ep
22:31
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E91Extended - March 29, 2018 - Rosie Perez
Kim Jong-un comes out of his shell, "Punish a Muslim Day" fliers spark outrage in the U.K., and Rosie Perez discusses arts education and her role in NBC's "Rise."
03/29/2018
Full Ep
24:55
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E92Extended - April 9, 2018 - Tyra Banks
The FBI raids the office of Trump's attorney, EPA chief Scott Pruitt comes under fire for a long list of scandals, and Tyra Banks chats about her book "Perfect Is Boring."
04/09/2018
Full Ep
23:20
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E94Extended - April 11, 2018 - Martellus Bennett
President Trump uses Twitter to threaten Syria, Hasan Minhaj explains the impeachment process, and Martellus Bennett chats about his children's book "Hey A.J., It's Bedtime!"
04/11/2018
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021