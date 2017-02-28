At Midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, March 16, 2017 - Uncensored

Season 4 E 78 • 03/16/2017

Melissa Villasenor, Yassir Lester and Scott Adsit detail a college mascot's post-game plans, #MakeASongIrish and list dirty history facts in this extended, uncensored episode.

At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E68
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Henry Phillips, Angela Trimbur and Brendon Walsh discover what makes Bernie Sanders laugh, receive space transmissions from rich people and tune in to #BabyTV.
02/28/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E69
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Lauren Lapkus, Natalie Morales and Pete Holmes dream up Oprah Winfrey's 2020 presidential platform, #FloridaABook and design unusual games for the Nintendo Switch.
03/01/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E70
Extended - Thursday, March 2, 2017 - Uncensored

Kurt Braunohler, Paul F. Tompkins and #PointsMe winner Jessica Lovelace-Chandler name #SuperOldHeroes and make up Chicago-based TV shows in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/02/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E71
Monday, March 6, 2017

Arielle Vandenberg, Flula Borg and Steve Agee attempt to make amends with Alec Baldwin on Twitter, give Disney films a conservative makeover and invent #CaliforniaMovies.
03/06/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E72
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Beth Stelling, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar offer money-saving tips for Americans without health care, #AddAWomanImproveAQuote and rename celebrities.
03/07/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E73
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Mo Amer, Pardis Parker and Fahim Anwar imagine the outcome of President Trump's new travel ban, guess how national monuments will protest and pitch #RussianTVShows.
03/08/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E74
Extended - Thursday, March 9, 2017 - Uncensored

Matt Braunger, Nick Simmons and Colton Dunn update Chuck Norris facts, explore Jimmy Buffett's retirement home and sing #MonsterSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/09/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E75
Monday, March 13, 2017

Jim Norton, Camilla Cleese and Ricky Velez describe what Iowa Congressman Steve King looks like, make up #ButtScience and reveal little-known facts about Elon Musk.
03/13/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E76
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Janet Varney, Gabriel Diani and Johnathan Fernandez celebrate nerd holidays, make up #DrugMovies and diagnose health conditions with Google's symptom checker.
03/14/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E77
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Jessica Kirson, Sam Rubin and Brian Monarch guess how Pornhub will improve civic institutions, offer tame interpretations of erotic emojis and make up #MillennialDisney.
03/15/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E78
03/16/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E79
Monday, March 20, 2017

Dominic Monaghan, Gina Yashere and Matteo Lane send tweets to FBI director James Comey, take down Amazon super villain Jeff Bezos and pitch #MoviesThatStink.
03/20/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E80
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Joel Kim Booster, Jay Chandrasekhar and Emily Heller introduce aspiring stand-up comedian Neil Gorsuch, list #HackedTVShows and make up ridiculous names for news anchors.
03/21/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E81
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Eugene Mirman, Hari Kondabolu and Greg Proops entice Republicans with amendments to the American Health Care Act, sing #PastTenseSongs and hit on aliens.
03/22/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E82
Extended - Thursday, March 23, 2017 - Uncensored

Brian Redban, Stephanie Beatriz and Sasheer Zamata list Japanese wrestling matches, send #TweetsFrom10YearsAgo and honor generous stoners in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/23/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E83
Monday, March 27, 2017

To kick off the Tournament of Champions, Moshe Kasher, Mamrie Hart and Ron Funches create #RobotHipHop, describe Mike Pence's cartoon adventures and use new emojis.
03/27/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E84
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

The Tournament of Champions continues as Jesse Joyce, Megan Neuringer and Doug Benson convince Scotland to stay in the U.K., make up #DumberBroadway and detail life in Russia.
03/28/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E85
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

The Tournament of Champions continues as Milana Vayntrub, Kyle Kinane and Paul F. Tompkins write clickbait articles, hear from a refined A.I. assistant and #JapanAMovie.
03/29/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E86
Extended - Thursday, March 30, 2017 - Uncensored

The Tournament of Champions wraps up as Milana Vayntrub, Moshe Kasher and Doug Benson make nice with hackers and play Super #HashtagWars in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/30/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E87
Monday, April 3, 2017

Guy Branum, Rhett Miller and Margaret Cho find new uses for Twitter's retired egg avatars, make up #BudgetSongs and give voices to inanimate objects.
04/03/2017
At Midnight with Chris Hardwick
S4 • E88
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Aisha Tyler, Kevin Smith and Rob Riggle help the National Parks spend their "donation" from President Trump, use dinosaur pickup lines and pitch #BudgetMovies.
04/04/2017
