The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

May 17, 2016 - Dahlia Lithwick

Season 21 E 109 • 05/17/2016

The Supreme Court refuses to rule on a pivotal contraception case, Hasan Minhaj reports on Canadians taking in Syrian refugees, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses SCOTUS's future.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E98
April 27, 2016 - McKay Coppins

Donald Trump fires off sexist remarks at Hillary Clinton, Lewis Black auditions for a morning talk show, and BuzzFeed News's McKay Coppins discusses his book "The Wilderness."
04/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E99
April 28, 2016 - Ricky Gervais

John Boehner rips into fellow Republican Ted Cruz, Black Trump (Roy Wood Jr.) debuts his rap video, and Ricky Gervais chats about his movie "Special Correspondents."
04/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E100
May 2, 2016 - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Donald Trump surrounds himself with unusual supporters, Ronny Chieng investigates contested conventions, and Trevor chats with "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
05/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E101
May 3, 2016 - Josh King

Starbucks faces a lawsuit over its excessive use of ice, Donald Trump links Ted Cruz's father to Lee Harvey Oswald, and Josh King discusses his book "Off Script."
05/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E102
May 4, 2016 - Bethany Cosentino

Donald Trump becomes the presumptive GOP nominee, Hasan Minhaj investigates professional soccer's gender wage gap, and Bethany Cosentino fights sexism in the music industry.
05/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E104
May 9, 2016 - Sherman Alexie

The GOP comes to terms with Donald Trump's imminent presidential nomination, Desi Lydic weighs in on modern motherhood, and Sherman Alexie discusses his book "Thunder Boy Jr."
05/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E105
May 10, 2016 - Joe Morton

The federal government files a lawsuit against North Carolina's transphobic bill, Michelle Wolf imagines a Donald Trump presidency, and Joe Morton discusses "Turn Me Loose."
05/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E106
May 11, 2016 - Nate Silver

Queen Elizabeth II calls out Chinese officials for being rude, Bernie Sanders wins the West Virginia Democratic primary, and Nate Silver discusses the presidential election.
05/11/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E107
May 12, 2016 - B.J. Novak

Donald Trump refuses to release his tax returns, Latino immigrants fast-track their paths to citizenship ahead of the election, and B.J. Novak discusses The List App.
05/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E108
May 16, 2016 - Anthony Anderson

Donald Trump is caught posing as his own fake publicist, Eliza Cossio examines the GOP's chance of winning the Latino vote, and Anthony Anderson discusses "Black-ish."
05/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E110
May 18, 2016 - Jason Sudeikis

Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly bury the hatchet, Hasan Minhaj sits down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Jason Sudeikis chats about "The Angry Birds Movie."
05/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E111
May 19, 2016 - Arianna Huffington

President Obama calls for trans-friendly school bathrooms, Bernie Sanders supporters clash with the Democratic party, and Arianna Huffington discusses "The Sleep Revolution."
05/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E112
May 23, 2016 - Rose Byrne

Donald Trump helps Chris Christie pay off the debt from his failed presidential run, the TSA tries to recruit new employees, and Rose Byrne discusses "X-Men: Apocalypse."
05/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E113
May 24, 2016 - Katie Couric

The NRA endorses presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Desi Lydic speaks to gun owners about firearm safety, and Katie Couric discusses her documentary "Under the Gun."
05/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E114
May 25, 2016 - Corey Pegues

Brazil faces political turmoil as it prepares for the Olympics, Donald Trump ties Hillary Clinton to a discredited conspiracy theory, and Corey Pegues discusses "Once a Cop."
05/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E115
May 26, 2016 - Mike Allen

Michelle Wolf offers advice to Hillary Clinton, Trevor unearths a sexist Donald Trump interview from 1994, and Politico's Mike Allen examines the presidential election.
05/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E116
June 13, 2016 - James Carville

Trevor discusses the mass shooting in Orlando, FL, Jordan Klepper learns about a GOP delegation dispute in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and James Carville discusses Politicon.
06/13/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E117
June 14, 2016 - Michelangelo Signorile and Eddie Huang

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton respond to a mass shooting in Florida, Michelangelo Signorile examines homophobia in the U.S., and Eddie Huang discusses "Double Cup Love."
06/14/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E118
June 15, 2016 - Roland Emmerich

Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic discuss white voters, Roy Wood Jr. examines Alabama's scandal-plagued government, and Roland Emmerich talks about "Independence Day: Resurgence."
06/15/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S21 • E119
June 16, 2016 - Deshauna Barber

Senate Democrats push for gun control in a 15-hour filibuster, Trevor examines Australia's declining species, and Miss USA Deshauna Barber discusses PTSD aid for veterans.
06/16/2016
