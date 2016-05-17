@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, June 16, 2016 - Uncensored

Season 3 E 120 • 06/16/2016

Big Jay Oakerson, Vance Sanders and Doug Benson meet Donald Trump's look-alike, list #OceanMovies and give Father's Day shout-outs in this extended, uncensored episode.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E110
Tuesday, May 17, 2016

Paul Goebel, Greg Behrendt and Maria Bamford learn about a politician's porn habits, come up with Kim Kardashian-inspired spy movies, and list #OneLetterOffFoods.
05/17/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E111
Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Kurt Braunohler, Janelle James and Emily Heller list Donald Trump's favorite things, follow Rob Gronkowski's party rules and share #MySummerPlans.
05/18/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E112
Extended - Thursday, May 19, 2016 - Uncensored

Dan Soder, Joe DeRosa and Al Jackson make up prison magazine articles, #RuinAKidsShow and list rejected mutants from "X-Men: Apocalypse" in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/19/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E113
Monday, May 23, 2016

Jessica Lowe, Ginger Gonzaga and Rhys Darby of the series "Wrecked" explain high-tech spy gadgets to a new 007, update classic fictional characters and make up #CollegeCelebs.
05/23/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E114
Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Fozzie Bear, John Hodgman and Kristen Schaal celebrate Beyonce Day, list #BoringBlockbusters and dream up new business ventures for the unemployed Muppets.
05/24/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E115
Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Jonah Ray, Robert Kirkman and Wil Wheaton make up #ComicBookTVShows, meet other people named Chris Hardwick and come up with new euphemisms for a painful injury.
05/25/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E116
Extended - Thursday, May 26, 2016 - Uncensored

Jim Norton, Jim Florentine and Bonnie McFarlane anticipate the Big Game in L.A., dine with Hillary Clinton and sing #MillionaireSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/26/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E117
Monday, June 13, 2016

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Horatio Sanz and Nick Swardson present awards to obvious winners, list horrible business mergers and make up #BabyBroadway musicals.
06/13/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E118
Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Matteo Lane, Mamrie Hart and Grace Helbig give #GraduationAdviceIn3Words, describe offbeat a cappella groups and celebrate Donald Trump's birthday.
06/14/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E119
Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Matt Walsh, Paget Brewster and Paul F. Tompkins speculate about a recent Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders meeting, sing #DadSongs and describe unusual online portraits.
06/15/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E121
Monday, June 20, 2016

Joe Randazzo, Mary Holland and Dave Hill celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers' big win, get unwanted concert tickets and make up #BasketballMovies.
06/20/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E122
Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Spike Feresten, Eli Roth and Steve Agee celebrate National Selfie Day, sing #ComicBookSongs and disclose lesser-known government revelations.
06/21/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E123
Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Flula Borg, Kevin Pereira and Erica Rhodes discover how Mark Zuckerberg stays safe from hackers, list the concerns of uninformed voters and make up #DogJobs.
06/22/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E124
Extended - Thursday, June 23, 2016 - Uncensored

Rooster Teeth's Burnie Burns, Gavin Free and Barbara Dunkelman boost Brazil's tourism, probe Donald Trump's finances and #RuinAVideoGame in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/23/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E125
Monday, June 27, 2016

Mike Phirman, Robin Thede and Greg Proops probe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's browser history, launch insults at Donald Trump and entice tourists to #VisitBritainBecause.
06/27/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E126
Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Jade Catta-Preta, Paul Scheer and Jensen Karp write taglines for the upcoming Tetris trilogy, stand in for Ludacris's hype man and make up #BadMonsterMovies.
06/28/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E127
Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser and Brett Gelman make up anti-marijuana slogans, determine the source of an unsettling noise and #RuinShakespeare.
06/29/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E128
Extended - Thursday, June 30, 2016 - Uncensored

Morgan Murphy, Adam Goldberg and Jim Gaffigan misquote political figures, sum up #AmericaIn4Words and list Canadian super powers in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/30/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E129
Tuesday, July 5, 2016

Emily Fleming, John Ross Bowie and Jay Mandyam imagine the contents of the Internet Bill of Rights, list reasons they #GotFiredBecause and make up better names for animals.
07/05/2016
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E130
Wednesday, July 6, 2016

Marcella Arguello, Matt Braunger and Ron Funches rile up the Internet with new "Iron Man" plotlines, list #DrunkBooks and turn celebrities into wrestlers.
07/06/2016
