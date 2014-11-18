@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, December 11, 2014 - Uncensored

Season 2 E 36 • 12/11/2014

Kurt Braunohler, Megan Neuringer and Doug Benson write nontraditional church sermons, learn about odd wedding themes and list gaseous art in this extended, uncensored episode.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E26
Tuesday, November 18, 2014

Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel guess which esoteric Jaden and Willow Smith quotes are real, list #CatVideoGames and learn about unexpected young thugs.
11/18/2014
21:17
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E27
Wednesday, November 19, 2014

Pete Holmes, Ron Funches and Steve Rannazzisi list #BadMissedConnections, translate drunken Vines and write suggestive dialogue for a racy Paddington Bear movie.
11/19/2014
33:00
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E28
Extended - Thursday, November 20, 2014 - Uncensored

Nick Offerman, Aimee Mann and Dana Gould learn about a kid with super powers, list #LamerCriminals and name horrible YouTube music videos in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/20/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E29
Monday, December 1, 2014

Tom Papa, Dave Hill and Morgan Murphy come up with titles for a racially diverse "Star Wars" film, welcome Garth Brooks to Facebook and write taglines for awful kids' toys.
12/01/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E30
Tuesday, December 2, 2014

W. Kamau Bell, Tom Rhodes and Greg Proops come up with racy British sex acts, list #StonerSports and guess which bizarre YouTube documentary videos are real.
12/02/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E31
Wednesday, December 3, 2014

Arden Myrin, Jon Gabrus and Matt Besser learn about the University of Texas's loss of 100 brains, #SoftenABand and guess which long-forgotten websites are still active.
12/03/2014
37:17
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E32
Extended - Thursday, December 4, 2014 - Uncensored

Brent Morin, Andrew Santino and Chris D'Elia learn about a sensual organist, list #LameJayZBrags and guess which bizarre sermons are real in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/04/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E33
Monday, December 8, 2014

Paul F. Tompkins, Alex Borstein and Brandon Johnson list #MetalCarols, write dialogue for old VHS tapes and spell ridiculous words that are popular on the Internet.
12/08/2014
21:18
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E34
Tuesday, December 9, 2014

Rhys Darby, Al Madrigal and Jim Jefferies come up with sexting acronyms for teens to use, list #BookSequels and fill in the blanks in esoteric Gary Busey tweets.
12/09/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E35
Wednesday, December 10, 2014

Mamrie Hart, Brooks Wheelan and Judah Friedlander come up with traditions for the Toronto Raptors' Drake Night, list #BoobieMovies and write messages for odd Christmas cards.
12/10/2014
27:03
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E36
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E37
Monday, December 15, 2014

Jessimae Peluso, Donnell Rawlings and Spike Feresten list band names for an animated subway busker, guess why two disorderly Santas started a drunken brawl and #XmasAMovie.
12/15/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E38
Tuesday, December 16, 2014

Wil Wheaton, Brooke Van Poppelen and Kevin Pereira watch Tommy Lee Jones's strange Japanese commercial, list #SciFiBands and come up with cringe-inducing holiday phrases.
12/16/2014
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E39
Wednesday, December 17, 2014

Alice Wetterlund, Mike Lawrence and Matt Braunger list white people obsessions, title lame Christmas songs and guess which ridiculous hashtags Nancy Grace actually used.
12/17/2014
31:42
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E40
Extended - Thursday, December 18, 2014 - Uncensored

Drew Carey, Margaret Cho and Blaine Capatch learn about a sexy airplane service, summarize #2014In5Words and write seasonal dating ads in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/18/2014
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E41
Monday, January 5, 2015

Nikki Glaser, Jon Daly and Ron Funches come up with gifts for Taylor Swift to give her fans, list #EdibleGeography, examine unusual photobombs and make predictions for 2015.
01/05/2015
21:00
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E42
Tuesday, January 6, 2015

Tom Lennon, Paget Brewster and Paul F. Tompkins guess which reaction gif on Reddit was most popular, list #HollywoodBooks and come up with titles for strange kids' shows.
01/06/2015
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E43
Wednesday, January 7, 2015

Paul Scheer, Andy Daly and Brett Gelman learn about a Colombian fireworks factory explosion, #AddAPunRuinAPun and guess the prices of strange items listed on eBay.
01/07/2015
30:42
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E44
Extended - Thursday, January 8, 2015 - Uncensored

Sarah Silverman, Scott Aukerman and Steve Agee learn about a strange invention, #MakeAMovieSmarter and create awful BuzzFeed lists on this extended, uncensored episode.
01/08/2015
21:16
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E45
Monday, January 12, 2015

Jen Kirkman, Marc Maron and John Hodgman list #MoreAccurateMascots, come up with chapter titles for oddly specific religious books and guess Liam Neeson's hidden talents.
01/12/2015
21:15
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E46
Tuesday, January 13, 2015

Grace Helbig, Hari Kondabolu and Doug Benson come up with controversial new series for Amazon, list #BabyRappers and learn about memorable Uber drivers.
01/13/2015
