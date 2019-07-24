Unlock all Comedy Central US content using your TV provider
South Side
S1 • E1
Pilot
After a background check gets recent community college grad Simon fired from his new job, he finds himself back in Englewood and on a dangerous Xbox repo mission.
07/24/2019
South Side
S1 • E2
Sell Yourself
Simon and K have to sell erectile dysfunction pills for Spike, while Officer Goodnight struggles with his job patrolling the South Side.
07/31/2019
South Side
S1 • E3
Turner Buys a Building
Officer Turner feuds with a civil rights icon who lives in the building she just bought, and Simon and Kareme start selling popcorn on the street.
08/07/2019
South Side
S1 • E4
The Day the Jordans Drop
Officers Turner and Goodnight guard a store that's selling the new Jordans, and Simon and Kareme try to recover a laptop that has Kareme's sci-fi novel on it.
08/14/2019
South Side
S1 • E5
Cold Cases
Kareme and Quincy compete to see who can repossess more in one day, and Bluto defends himself in court.
08/21/2019
South Side
S1 • E6
Mongolian Curly
Simon and Kareme crash a barbecue, and Officer Turner gets a new wig to impress her old high school classmates.
08/28/2019
South Side
S1 • E7
Chi-town
Officer Turner’s father asks her to compete in a spades tournament, and Simon learns the moves for steppin’.
09/04/2019
South Side
S1 • E8
Weird White Murderer
Officer Turner throws herself into the search for a missing teenager, and Stacy sets out to record the perfect song to inspire the community.
09/11/2019
South Side
S1 • E9
Mild Sauce Meatballs
Kareme propels Rent-T-Own to the next level with his tasty mild sauce meatballs, and Allen tries desperately to impress the Heirs of Madagascar social club.
09/18/2019