Inside Amy Schumer
Madonna/Whore
Season 4 E 5 • 05/19/2016
Amy has trouble figuring out which persona to adopt in bed, gripes with her friends about how long it's been since she's had sex and goes on a "Sex and the City" bus tour.
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E5Babies and Bustiers
Amy undergoes a butt enhancement procedure, competes in a beauty pageant and drops her rescue dog off at daycare.
05/19/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E680s Ladies
Amy discovers the true meaning of the universe, rides a mechanical bull and defends Bill Cosby.
05/26/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E7Fight Like a Girl
Amy helps her boyfriend buy a shirt, gets a mail-order husband and teaches a class in female emotional combat.
06/02/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E8Foam
Amy feels awkward bringing up her boyfriend in conversation, learns the downside of being a princess and helps her therapist through a tough time.
06/23/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E9Wingwoman
Amy tries to get her friend laid, stands trial as a witch and interviews a woman who used to be Amish.
06/30/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS3 • E103 Buttholes
Amy learns the truth about cockblocking, falls for a guy with an accent and gets smiling lessons.
07/07/2015
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E1The World's Most Interesting Woman in the World
Amy gets a gynecological exam from Congress, shills for a product called Yo-Puss and pitches her idea for a historical musical to Lin-Manuel Miranda.
04/21/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E2Welcome to the Gun Show
Amy hosts a home shopping show for gun enthusiasts, faces the wrath of a new Twitter feature and lands a role on "Game of Thrones."
04/28/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E3Brave
Amy wins an Oscar, learns the secret to getting her male colleagues to listen to her and advertises a nanny service for women with philandering husbands.
05/05/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E4Madame President
Amy faces a personal obstacle as the first female president, discovers a way to hide her tampons while she's at the office and interviews a diagnosed sociopath.
05/12/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E6Fame
Amy hosts a talk show from her luxury airship, gets Katfished and finds herself unable to resist the allure of a bad boy chef.
05/26/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E7Psychopath Test
Amy appears on a terrible sitcom, plays a cute character in a phone commercial and compares birth plans with other moms-to-be.
06/02/2016
Inside Amy SchumerS4 • E8Everyone for Themselves!
Amy can't get her ob-gyn to say "vagina," shares doubts about her baby with her Lamaze class and tries out an extremely casual new dating app.
06/09/2016
