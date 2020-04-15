Crank Yankers
Desus & Mero, Jimmy Kimmel & Natasha Leggero
Season 6 E 13 • 07/13/2022
A woman wants to raise the stakes of her boyfriend's next apology, brothers offer to be employed as a two-for-one deal, and an expecting mother prepares for her baby's race reveal party.
Crank YankersS5 • E513Tracy Morgan, Kevin Nealon & Adam Carolla
Kevin Nealon places an emphatic flower order, Spoonie Luv tries to take a very early family photo, and Bobby seeks acupuncture for his chronic belching.
04/15/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E14Chelsea Peretti, Derek Waters & Aubrey Plaza
Chelsea Peretti tries to find her missing sandwich, an incoming caller seeks a free aquarium, and Niles plans a party to celebrate his inappropriate behavior.
04/22/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E15Jeff Ross, Tracy Morgan & Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr. plans a one-way trip to Africa, Spoonie Luv tries to book a zero-G-spot, and Jeff Ross roasts a dog groomer.
04/29/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E516Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier & Abbi Jacobson
Landalious creates his own karaoke opportunity, Abbi Jacobson tries to get into character, and Niles and Giles look to take their internet videos to the next level.
05/06/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E517Kevin Nealon, Jimmy Kimmel & Paul Scheer
Terrence plans a gender reveal for DJ Khaled, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim negotiate a "legally" fun time, and Heidi Gardner practices condescending philanthropy.
05/13/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E18Brian Posehn, Nick Kroll & David Alan Grier
Brian Posehn shares a password with the wrong person, an entrepreneur contacts a business with a similar sounding name, and a camper has a serious pest problem.
05/20/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E19Brian Posehn, Demetri Martin & Adam Carolla
Iliza Shlesinger seeks help passing her dental technician exam, Demetri Martin vents his career frustrations, and Dick Birchum plans a birthday for his conjoined twins.
05/27/2020
Crank YankersS5 • E20Nikki Glaser, Jimmy Kimmel & Tracy Morgan
Landalious pitches his own wine brand, Elmer tries to find his missing gym clothes, and Bobby tries to leverage his Yelp notoriety to get special treatment at a restaurant.
06/03/2020
Crank YankersS6 • E1Jimmy Kimmel, Annie Murphy & Iliza Shlesinger
Model train enthusiasts try to prevent vandalism, an aerial gymnast gets tangled in a silk sling, and Spoonie Luv learns about aphrodisiacs from a New Orleans cooking school.
05/05/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E2Adam Carolla, Punkie Johnson & Melissa Villaseñor
J.Lo (Melissa Villaseñor) needs a luxurious new hat, Shasta gives a helpful heads-up that she'll be shopping while Black, and Trixie Mattel tries to make their tiny boyfriend feel big.
05/12/2021
Crank YankersS6 • E13Desus & Mero, Jimmy Kimmel & Natasha Leggero
07/13/2022
Crank YankersS6 • E14Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla
Birchum quizzes a carpenter on his occupational expertise, a woman wants to learn French to solve a neighborly dispute, and a nervous caller needs reassurance for her first wax appointment.
07/13/2022
Crank YankersS6 • E15Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish & Ron Funches
A woman orders body-positive gingerbread women from a bakery, Terrence prepares a boutique for a visit from Ivanka Trump, and a man wants privacy from his neighbors during nude activities.
07/21/2022
Crank YankersS6 • E16Tracy Morgan, Heidi Gardner & Kevin Nealon
Spoonie Luv calls a pottery store to help him out of a sticky situation, a woman wants a boutique to sabotage her rival, and Niles needs cleanup help after his mom's wild birthday party.
07/21/2022
Crank YankersS6 • E17Paul Scheer, Wanda Sykes & Adam Carolla
A parent wants to make sure his kid's unique needs are met in day care, brothers want to paint a mural to commemorate their cousin, and Gladys is having embarrassing webcam issues.
07/28/2022
Crank YankersS6 • E18Tiffany Haddish, Meg Stalter & Bobby Moynihan
A man's CrossFit passion gives him newfound confidence, Niles complains about a yacht club's customer service, and a Christmas fanatic is bothered by a business's lack of holiday spirit.
07/28/2022
Crank YankersS6 • E19Bobby Brown, Heidi Gardner & Jimmy Kimmel
A man thinks he's been permanently affected by a swimming pool, Mike Tyson offers his services to a flower shop, and Terrence wants to help Nicole Kidman conquer her fear of butterflies.
08/03/2022
