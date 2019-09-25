South Park

SHOTS!!!

Season 23 E 3 • 10/10/2019

This week, Randy revels in a Tegridy Farms milestone. Meanwhile, Cartman stands his ground and refuses to get a shot.

South Park
S23 • E1
Mexican Joker

In the pilot episode of the new hit series, Tegridy Farms, Randy battles home-grown weed and comes to terms with the fact that he might be a towel. Meanwhile, Kyle goes to camp.
09/25/2019
22:14

South Park
S23 • E2
Band in China

Randy lands in big trouble on a visit to China. Meanwhile, Stan starts a band to work out his frustration over having to move away from South Park.
10/03/2019
22:15

South Park
S23 • E3
SHOTS!!!

Randy celebrates the success of Tegridy Farms while Cartman refuses to get a shot.
10/10/2019
22:14

South Park
S23 • E4
Let Them Eat Goo

Cartman is pretty sure the new food in the cafeteria gave him a heart attack.
10/17/2019
22:14

South Park
S23 • E5
Tegridy Farms Halloween Special

It’s Halloween and Randy is dealing with his daughter’s marijuana problem. Butters gets an unexpected surprise when he visits the Egyptian Artifact exhibit at the Denver Museum.
10/31/2019
22:14
South Park
S23 • E6
Season Finale

The Mayor has evidence that Randy blew up his neighbor’s yards in protest over homegrown weed and then blamed it on a Mexican Joker. Now the citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up.
11/07/2019
22:14
South Park
S23 • E7
Board Girls

In the season opener, an even stronger woman causes big problems for PC Principal. Cartman, Stan, and the rest of the boys meet their match when some of the girls join their board gamers club.
11/14/2019
22:14
South Park
S23 • E8
Turd Burglars

Kyle’s mom has a fecal transplant and the boys are on a quest for the best microbiome.
11/28/2019
22:14
South Park
S23 • E9
Basic Cable

Scott Malkinson’s desperate to impress the new girl in his class.
12/05/2019
22:14
South Park
S23 • E10
Christmas Snow

It’s a bleak Christmas Season in South Park this year and it’s all Santa’s fault. He is single handedly stealing the joy from the holiday. The town just wants their Christmas Spirit back but that will take a Christmas miracle.
12/12/2019
47:20
South Park
S24 • E1
The Pandemic Special

The on-going Pandemic presents endless challenges to the citizens of South Park.
09/30/2020
46:47
South Park
S24 • E2
South ParQ Vaccination Special

The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.
03/10/2021
22:14
South Park
S25 • E1
Pajama Day

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
02/02/2022
