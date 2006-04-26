Mind of Mencia
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 2
Season 2 E 16 • 09/03/2006
Carlos takes a look back at season highlights, including Dateline Punk'd and the Rich Sheik.
Mind of MenciaS2 • E6The Serranos & Cheech Marin
Carlos tackles immigration and stars in a "Sopranos"-style television show with Cheech Marin.
04/26/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E7Fidel Carlos & That's F**king Historical
Fidel Carlos addresses Cuba, Ned Holnes wonders about married Jesus, and Carlos debates civil rights with strangers.
05/03/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E8Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 1
Carlos offers insight into his creative process for the second season's sketches, including Wetback Mountain and The Serranos.
05/10/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E9The Rich Sheik & OGPS
Carlos makes sense of a Hawaiian vacation, owns the hip hop world as Rich Sheik and reimagines office supplies.
07/09/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E10World Nightly News 2026 & Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk and Carlos hit the streets to discuss dreams, and Carlos explores news stories of the future.
07/16/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E11Stereotype Olympics & Jamie Kennedy
Jamie Kennedy, Tracy Morgan and Bobby Lee seek booty; races compete in the Stereotype Olympics.
07/23/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E12Judge Carlos & Johnnie Cochran's Ghost
Judge Carlos hands down verdicts, and Carlos imagines an America without immigrants.
07/30/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E13Watching Whitey & That's America, Bitch!
Carlos discusses lies in advertising, observes white people in their natural habitat and explains why America is the best nation on earth.
08/06/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E14Dee Dee Dee Song & The Edge
Edge and Carlos participate in Mencia's Royal Religious Rumble, Dee Dee Dee gets a musical tribute, and Carlos discusses parenting differences by gender.
08/13/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E15Dinner for 75 (and Over) & Real Fairy Tales
Carlos gets real with the elderly, translates the national anthem and deconstructs children's fairy tales.
08/27/2006
Mind of MenciaS2 • E16Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 2
Carlos takes a look back at season highlights, including Dateline Punk'd and the Rich Sheik.
09/03/2006
Mind of MenciaS3 • E1Coach Carlos & Carlosaurus Rex
Coach Carlos teaches unlikely basketball stars about their secret weapon, and Carlosaurus Rex provides parent-unfriendly answers to kids' questions.
04/01/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E2Barato & Iraq E! TV
Carlos travels overseas to preview Iraq E! TV's fall line-up.
04/08/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E3Prison Rap & Smarter Than a Wetback
Carlos explains why taxes are important, raps about doing time behind bars and hosts the game show "Are You Smarter Than a Wetback?"
04/15/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E4Carloslam & Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez gives a reading at a Carloslam poetry event, and Carlos asks people if they'd elect a lady president.
04/22/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E5Freedom of Speech & Club Carlos
Carlos debates the existence of freedom of speech and bounces people unfit to party at Club Carlos.
04/29/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E6Delicious Luscious & Sensitivity Training
Carlos interviews Pimp Delicious Luscious, attends sensitivity training class and speed dates as a woman.
05/06/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E7Beaner Man & P.O.D.
P.O.D. and Carlos introduce the world's first Latino superhero, Beaner Man; Carlos and his panel discuss mismatched careers.
05/13/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E8Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Three, Pt. 1
Carlos reveals the creative process behind his third season, including bits like Are You Smarter Than a Wetback? and a Borat parody.
05/20/2007
Mind of MenciaS3 • E9Street Impressions & The Male View
Gabriel Iglesias and Carlos discuss "The Male View," and Carlos imagines life with a black president.
07/08/2007
