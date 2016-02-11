@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Season 4 E 29 • 11/29/2016
Chelsey Crisp, Dana Carvey and Scott Aukerman make up new holidays, divulge the ways in which they're triggered by Santa Claus and invent #SexyDisney movies.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E18Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Jim Norton, Jena Friedman and Ryan Stout list horrible celebrity memoirs, learn about the negative side effects of male birth control and envision the #2016ElectionInAMovie.
11/02/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E20Monday, November 7, 2016
Johnathan Fernandez, Alice Wetterlund and Jordan Rock give a toast with flaming drinks, explain why #ImVotingBecause and guess what busy people are on their way to accomplish.
11/07/2016
Full Ep
24:00
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E21Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Paul F. Tompkins, Whitney Cummings and Ron Funches relive odd campaign gaffes, imagine life in Canada and sum up the #2016ElectionIn3Words in this live election night episode.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E22Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Megan Neuringer, Vladimir Caamano and Chris D'Elia imagine how Barack Obama will break the ice with President-elect Donald Trump and make up #WeedQuotes.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
21:46
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E23Extended - Thursday, November 10, 2016 - Uncensored
Sean Donnelly, Matt Braunger and Jen Kirkman assign movie titles to our simulated reality, catch sexy Pokemon and name #OneLetterOffBands in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/10/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E24Monday, November 14, 2016
Arden Myrin, Samm Levine and Doug Benson give President-elect Donald Trump some pointers, guess the source of a bizarre sound and create #ScienceCelebs.
11/14/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E25Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Flula Borg, Sara Schaefer and Randy Liedtke learn secrets from Julian Assange's stylish feline, list #CatTV shows and relay dog 911 calls in this special adorable episode.
11/15/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E26Wednesday, November 16, 2016
James Davis, Arielle Vandenberg and Dan Levy list the possible effects of Donald Trump's proposed import tax, make up #SickBands and give in-store Black Friday announcements.
11/16/2016
Full Ep
23:49
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E27Extended - Thursday, November 17, 2016 - Uncensored
Willam Belli, Justin Martindale and Bridget Everett rap about Thanksgiving, list #ThanksgivingMovies and ponder eroticist Chuck Tingle in this extended, uncensored episode.
11/17/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E28Monday, November 28, 2016
Pete Holmes, Hari Kondabolu and Joe DeRosa issue Canadian Black Friday announcements, guess the hero of Chuck Tingle's latest erotic novel and list #OneWordOffVideoGames.
11/28/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E29Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Chelsey Crisp, Dana Carvey and Scott Aukerman make up new holidays, divulge the ways in which they're triggered by Santa Claus and invent #SexyDisney movies.
11/29/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E30Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo and Matt Goldich predict what Mitt Romney would say to be part of Donald Trump's cabinet, list #MillennialMusicals and rewrite book titles.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E31Extended - Thursday, December 1, 2016 - Uncensored
Noel Fielding, Kristen Schaal and Rich Fulcher get duped by fake news, #MakeAMovieCold and create historical clickbait headlines in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/01/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E32Monday, December 5, 2016
Dave Hill, Steve Agee and J Mascis guess the reason behind a man's joyful meltdown, #AddASongRuinAMovie and spread the word about how to survive the horrors of global warming.
12/05/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E33Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Sam Morril, Janelle James and Mike Lawrence create new Grammy categories, predict what Donald Trump's next tweet will be and try out awkward #HolidayPickUpLines.
12/06/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E34Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Jon Gabrus, Mamrie Hart and Joe Randazzo name Donald Trump's least favorite lists, guess what The Weather Channel will get fired up about next and make up #RichBooks.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E35Extended - Thursday, December 8, 2016 - Uncensored
Ali Siddiq, Nate Fernald and Erica Rhodes guess the outcome of strange local crimes, sum up #ChristmasIn3Words and navigate with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E36Monday, December 12, 2016
Reggie Watts, James Adomian and Morgan Murphy seduce Uber drivers, make up #HipHopFood and answer questions about bad holiday light displays.
12/12/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E37Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Kurt Braunohler, Fortune Feimster and Moshe Kasher pitch shows for Tinder TV, guess which distracting celebrity Donald Trump will meet with next and #AddStarWarsImproveAMovie.
12/13/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E38Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Aparna Nancherla, Nick Thune and Milana Vayntrub imagine lectures given at Santa University, ruin the holidays with #OneWordOffChristmas and receive a visit from Krampus.
12/14/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E39Extended - Thursday, December 15, 2016 - Uncensored
Andy Richter, Diona Reasonover and Matt Besser describe the best parts of 2016, make #2017Predictions and celebrate celebs who didn't die in this extended, uncensored episode.
12/15/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021