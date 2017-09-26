The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall
Season 23 E 12 • 10/26/2017
President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E175September 26, 2017 - Kathryn Miles
White House officials are accused of using private email accounts, Roy Wood Jr. finds out how a subscription service is ending racism, and Kathryn Miles discusses "Quakeland."
09/26/2017
Full Ep
24:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E176Extended - September 27, 2017 - America Ferrera
Alabama votes against the candidate President Trump endorsed in the GOP Senate primary, Michelle Wolf examines an NCAA scandal, and America Ferrera discusses "Superstore."
09/27/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E1October 2, 2017 - Robin Thede
Las Vegas experiences the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Tom Price resigns as secretary of Health and Human Services, and Robin Thede discusses "The Rundown."
10/02/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E2Extended - October 3, 2017 - Jim Himes
Fox News struggles to process the mass shooting in Las Vegas, O.J. Simpson is released from prison, and Representative Jim Himes weighs in on U.S. gun control.
10/03/2017
Full Ep
23:39
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E3Extended - October 4, 2017 - John Hodgman
Michael Kosta explains how Russia spreads fake news across social media in the U.S., Neal Brennan examines the gun control debate, and John Hodgman discusses "Vacationland."
10/04/2017
Full Ep
25:45
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E4Extended - October 5, 2017 - Kenya Barris
Pro-life Congressman Tim Murphy resigns after encouraging his mistress to get an abortion, Trevor marks the anniversary of Pussygate, and Kenya Barris discusses "Black-ish."
10/05/2017
Full Ep
28:46
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E6Extended - October 17, 2017 - Arne Duncan & Curtis Toler
President Trump buddies up to Mitch McConnell at a surprise presser, Ronny Chieng learns about Chicago's jail pizza program, and Arne Duncan and Curtis Toler discuss CRED.
10/17/2017
Full Ep
25:49
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E7Extended - October 18, 2017 - Lena Waithe
From Chicago, Michelle Wolf weighs in on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults, Dulce Sloan learns about Young Chicago Authors, and Lena Waithe discusses "The Chi."
10/18/2017
Full Ep
29:42
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E8Extended - October 19, 2017 - Vic Mensa
President Trump feuds with Gold Star families, Hasan Minhaj explains how Chicago could prevent a nuclear attack from North Korea, and Vic Mensa discusses "The Autobiography."
10/19/2017
Full Ep
25:50
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E9Extended - October 23, 2017 - Khizr Khan
John Kelly lies about a congresswoman while defending President Trump, Fox News shows selective outrage over sexual harassment, and Khizr Khan discusses "An American Family."
10/23/2017
Full Ep
22:56
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E12Extended - October 26, 2017 - Miles Teller & Jason Hall
President Trump responds to the opioid epidemic, Roy Wood Jr. warns against racist Halloween costumes, and Miles Teller and Jason Hall discuss "Thank You for Your Service."
10/26/2017
Full Ep
24:47
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E13Extended - October 30, 2017 - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Paul Manafort is indicted by Robert Mueller, Trevor breaks down the biggest headlines of the weekend, and Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his book "We Were Eight Years in Power."
10/30/2017
Full Ep
23:21
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E14Extended - October 31, 2017 - Gretchen Carlson
Michael Kosta reacts to John Kelly's revisionist Civil War history, Desi Lydic spends Halloween avoiding President Trump's tweets, and Gretchen Carlson discusses "Be Fierce."
10/31/2017
Full Ep
33:34
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E15Extended - November 1, 2017 - Hillary Clinton
President Trump calls to curb immigration after a terrorist attack in New York City, and Hillary Clinton discusses "What Happened" and weighs in on the Trump-Russia probe.
11/01/2017
Full Ep
32:00
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E16Extended - November 2, 2017 - Gabrielle Union
Congress grills tech execs on Russian-bought ads meant to influence U.S. voters, Trevor recaps simpler news, and Gabrielle Union discusses "We're Going to Need More Wine."
11/02/2017
Full Ep
33:59
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E17Extended - November 6, 2017 - Jeff Flake & Tig Notaro
President Trump kicks off his tour of Asia in Japan, Sen. Jeff Flake discusses his book "Conscience of a Conservative," and Tig Notaro talks about her show "One Mississippi."
11/06/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E18November 7, 2017 - Jeff Ross
Sen. Rand Paul gets into a landscaping dispute with his neighbor, Saudi Arabia's crown prince cracks down on corruption, and Jeff Ross discusses Jeff Ross Roasts the Border.
11/07/2017
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E19November 8, 2017 - Kenneth Branagh
Democrats sweep the 2017 elections, Trevor tries to imagine a worse president than Donald Trump, and Kenneth Branagh discusses his film "Murder on the Orient Express."
11/08/2017
Full Ep
25:18
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E20Extended - November 9, 2017 - Van Jones
President Trump visits China, Lewis Black calls for lawmakers to stop politicizing veterans, and Van Jones discusses his book "Beyond the Messy Truth."
11/09/2017
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E21November 13, 2017 - Hari Kondabolu
Roy Moore is accused of sexual assault, President Trump mocks Kim Jong-un and defends Vladimir Putin on a trip to Asia, and Hari Kondabolu discusses "The Problem with Apu."
11/13/2017
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021