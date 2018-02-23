This Is Not Happening
Youth
Season 4 E 14 • 02/22/2019
Kyle Kinane’s first sports victory turns tragic, Kurt Metzger refuses to show his friend his penis, and Gastor Almonte robs $1,000 from a few drug dealers.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E4Nightmare
It’s all acid trips, drug deals and robberies when Dan Soder and Shane Mauss share stories about the worst nightmares they’ve been forced to experience. Viewer discretion advised.
02/23/2018
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E5Moms
Roy Wood Jr. debunks a myth about Rod Stewart, Kathleen Madigan sniffs out a scam in Paris, and Bret Ernst's mom meddles in his sex life several different ways.
03/02/2018
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E6Dads
Roy Wood Jr. welcomes Louie Anderson, Byron Bowers and DeRay Davis to the stage to tell true stories about growing up with less-than-perfect fathers.
03/09/2018
Full Ep
41:47
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E7Wasted
Theo Von, Tom Rhodes, Dave Landau and Chris Porter share their craziest tales of drinking and debauchery in a special hour-long episode.
03/16/2018
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E8Combat
Chris Redd, Martha Kelly and Lil Rel Howery open up about times when life became more than just a figurative battle.
03/24/2018
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E9Strange Lands
Rob Christensen gets caught smuggling drugs, Talib Kweli learns humility at a billionaire's birthday party, and Harland Williams finds himself battling dangerous wildlife.
03/30/2018
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E10Shame
Big Jay Oakerson is humiliated online after being caught cheating, Michael Kosta gets rejected by a childhood crush, and Tom Arnold schemes to embezzle fast food.
04/06/2018
Full Ep
41:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E11Drugs, Drugs, Drugs
Roy Wood Jr. gets roped into performing at a crack dealer’s comedy show, Drew Carey freaks out his friend who’s high out of his mind, and Ali Siddiq downs a bag of mushrooms.
02/01/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E12Genitalia
Jim Norton attends a bris for the first time, a man dangles his balls in front of Sean Patton, and Joel Kim Booster visits an Amsterdam sex club.
02/08/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E13Grind
Roy Wood Jr. memorizes customers’ food preferences at Golden Corral, Carrot Top’s act goes down in flames, and Mike Lawrence works a dehumanizing fast-food job.
02/15/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E14Youth
Kyle Kinane’s first sports victory turns tragic, Kurt Metzger refuses to show his friend his penis, and Gastor Almonte robs $1,000 from a few drug dealers.
02/22/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E15Soulmates
Eddie Pepitone loses his virginity to his college professor, Thomas Dale downs an entire bottle of sleeping pills, and Dave Macklovitch replaces Chippendale dancers at a gig.
03/01/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E16Killers
Tiffany Haddish’s bar mitzvah dancing turns deadly, Mark Normand is pursued after breaking a man’s car mirror, and DeRay Davis hides in a club’s bathroom during a shooting.
03/08/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E17Crime & Punishment
The DEA raids Tommy Chong’s house, Tone Bell robs fake money from his math teacher, and Steve Lemme gets pulled over by a fan.
03/15/2019
Full Ep
19:13
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E18Danger
Roy Wood Jr. holds a grudge against boy band B2K for years, Darrell Hammond is saved by cops in the French Quarter, and Sean Flannery drives his car off a bridge.
03/22/2019
Full Ep
20:44
Sign in to Watch
This Is Not HappeningS4 • E19Despair
Brendan Schaub faces the biggest UFC fight of his life, Rita Rudner finds an old man’s cat, and Ryan Sickler gets offered a job with the Baltimore Colts.
03/29/2019
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021